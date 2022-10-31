Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Book sale was a success
The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.
PW director, deputy city manager may merge
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting Nov. 2 will consider creating a deputy city manager/ public works director position. The new position would combine the current job descriptions of the two existing positions according to a staff report. The creation of the new position would also "allow for the...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 31
Occurred on W Atkins Av. RP stating there was a blk ford fusion parked in front her house/car currently driving. back and forth in front of her house/WFA driver. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 00:09 WARRANT ARREST 2210310002. Occurred on W Moyer Av. Cellular E911 Call: RP stating she needed the...
PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgecrest does Halloween!
Ridgecrest had a great time on Halloween and the week before! Here is a look back at some of the things that went on.
Letter to the editor: KidSpree gives warm clothing to kids
Altrusa International of Indian Wells Valley just completed another very successful KidSpree. We were able to give 45 children warm winter clothing. We couldn’t have done this without the help of some very generous organizations and individuals. First, we would like to thank Walmart for their cooperation from managers...
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $29,500
Nearly 100 residents participated in this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ridgecrest which was held in Leroy Jackson Park, Saturday, Oct. 22. Participants raised more than $29,500 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. To donate, visit alz.org/walk.
Ralph A. Smith Jr.
Ralph Alexander Smith Jr., 90, passed away Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 11:13 p.m. at High Desert Haven, Ridgecrest, Calif. His funeral will be held Veteran’s Day, Friday, 11 November 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church on Graaf Street at 10:00 a.m. His Grandson-in-law, Karsten Sween, will officiate. Ralph will be interned at Desert Memorial Park, Ridgecrest, CA. There will be a reception afterwards at the Immanuel Baptist Church IMC building located on China Lake Boulevard.
Chamber Music Society to feature Artis LA
The second concert of the 2022-23 season of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society is Artis LA. Back by popular demand, this compilation group features Aubree Oliverson, Vijay Venkatesh, and others. Attendees may remember the enthusiastically received program offered by Aubree Oliverson and Vijay Venkatesh last year. RCMS is happy to...
Blue Mountain Tribe bringing bluesy rock to Petroglyph Festival
This weekend, the 9th Annual Petroglyph Festival will kick off at Leroy Jackson Park in downtown Ridgecrest for two days packed with fun and entertainment. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Petroglyph Festival will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the festival begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.
