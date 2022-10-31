Bob Dylan’s new book is dedicated to ‘all the crew at Dunkin’ Donuts’

Bob Dylan apparently runs on Dunkin’.

Bob Dylan's newest collection of essays has a special dedication: to "all the crew at Dunkin' Donuts." Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

According to his new book, Bob Dylan is knockin’ on Dunkin’s door.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter gave the Canton coffee chain a shoutout on the dedication page of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.”

“All the crew at Dunkin’ Donuts” is one of seven acknowledgments, nestled between words of thanks to musicians and publishing executives alike. Pictures of the dedication page have circulated online preceding the book’s release, with some fans wondering about Dylan’s Dunkin’ order.

Believe it or not, Dunkin’ isn’t the only Boston connection — Dylan also thanks his “fishing buddy” Eddie Gorodetsky, a television writer who was a longtime contributor to the now-defunct Boston radio station WBCN.

The cover of “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan, out Nov. 1. – The Washington Post

“The Philosophy of Modern Song” is a collection of photos and essays on songwriting that Dylan has been working on for over ten years. His last book, “Chronicles, Volume One,” was released in 2004.

“‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ could only have been written by Bob Dylan,” Jonathan Karp, President and Chief Executive Officer of the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster, said in a statement. “His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

For those anxiously awaiting the book, you’ll only need “One More Cup of Coffee” — it hits shelves Tuesday, Nov. 1.