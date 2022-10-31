ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Student suspended from being Stanford Tree mascot over sign incident

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s not easy being a tree.

The person who serves as the Stanford Tree mascot has been suspended after parading a banner that said “Stanford hates fun” during the Cardinal’s game against Arizona State on Oct. 22.

“Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game with a sign reading ‘Stanford Hates Fun,'” the tree’s official Twitter account wrote Sunday night. “Tree socials will be inactive for the next few months. See y’all soon.”

The student who wears the Stanford Tree mascot outfit has been suspended after carrying a sign that read ‘Stanford hates fun.’
A Stanford athletic department spokesperson confirmed the ban to ESPN .

“The students comprising the executive committee of the LSJUMB have suspended the Tree mascot due to a violation of the band’s policies and processes,” the school said.

The banner was showcased during halftime, and the tree was aided by Arizona State’s Sun Devil mascot. According to the Stanford Daily — Stanford’s campus newspaper – the statement came in response to the perception among students that the school is suppressing “social opportunities.”

Heyo, previous Tree (#43) here. Some of y’all have been asking, so I’ll clarify that @lsjumb leadership reached this decision as per established Band policy. But don’t worry, I’ll be coming out of retirement until #44 returns in the winter 😤☮️
-🌲43.

— Stanford Tree (@DaStanfordTree) October 31, 2022

An individual who previously served as the Tree will take over as the team’s mascot until the suspension is over.

“Heyo, previous Tree (#43) here,” the tree Twitter account shared. “Some of y’all have been asking, so I’ll clarify that @lsjumb leadership reached this decision as per established Band policy. But don’t worry, I’ll be coming out of retirement until #44 returns in the winter.”

The Tree and Stanford’s marching band are no strangers to suspension.

In 2016 the band was suspended for hazing, sexual harassment, and alcohol abuse. In 2006, two Trees were suspended — one for getting ejected for dancing in an undesignated area during a NCAA women’s basketball tournament game, and the other was similarly disciplined after her blood alcohol level measured 0.157 during a men’s basketball game against Cal.

