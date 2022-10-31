Browns’ Myles Garrett dresses up as Vecna from ‘Stranger Things’ on ‘MNF’

Myles Garrett made ‘Monday Night Football” a little bit stranger.

The Browns’ star defensive end dressed up as Vecna from Netflix’s popular “Stranger Things” series as he entered FirstEnergy Stadium for the team’s Halloween matchup with the Bengals.

Wearing a tattered white shirt and matching pants, Garrett donned a full costume underneath resembling the villain that covered his arms and face.

Myles Garrett dresses up as “Vecna” from “Stranger Things” on Netflix. USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett Getty Images

The character Vecna features as the main antagonist of the show’s fourth season, depicting a former human-turned-monster looking to harm humanity. In the show, he was named after a character from “Dungeons and Dragons”.

“Stranger Things” premiered in 2016 and soared to incredible success. It’s most recent fourth season became just the second show to hit one billion hours viewed on Netflix.

Garrett is in his sixth season in Cleveland after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s recorded double-digit sacks the past four seasons, and signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2020.

He’ll look to carry the scary look onto the field against the division rivals as the Browns try to improve on their 2-4 record.