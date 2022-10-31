ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ Myles Garrett dresses up as Vecna from ‘Stranger Things’ on ‘MNF’

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDDzQ_0itgYcyc00

Myles Garrett made ‘Monday Night Football” a little bit stranger.

The Browns’ star defensive end dressed up as Vecna from Netflix’s popular “Stranger Things” series as he entered FirstEnergy Stadium for the team’s Halloween matchup with the Bengals.

Wearing a tattered white shirt and matching pants, Garrett donned a full costume underneath resembling the villain that covered his arms and face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMyx8_0itgYcyc00
Myles Garrett dresses up as “Vecna” from “Stranger Things” on Netflix.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V73Dx_0itgYcyc00
Myles Garrett
Getty Images

The character Vecna features as the main antagonist of the show’s fourth season, depicting a former human-turned-monster looking to harm humanity. In the show, he was named after a character from “Dungeons and Dragons”.

“Stranger Things” premiered in 2016 and soared to incredible success. It’s most recent fourth season became just the second show to hit one billion hours viewed on Netflix.

It's time. @Flash_Garrett is Vecna from @Stranger_Things 🔥

📺: #CINvsCLE – 8:15pm ET on ESPN
📱: Stream with NFL+ pic.twitter.com/E07bxuuD0u

— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022

Garrett is in his sixth season in Cleveland after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s recorded double-digit sacks the past four seasons, and signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2020.

He’ll look to carry the scary look onto the field against the division rivals as the Browns try to improve on their 2-4 record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy