ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kylie Jenner reveals her seven ‘wild’ dogs ‘bit Kendall on the ass’

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Maybe they thought she wasn’t on the guest list?

Kylie Jenner just revealed that her rowdy pooch posse chomped down on sister Kendall Jenner’s derrière.

“I have seven dogs, and they’re wild,” the makeup mogul told friend Hailey Bieber on the model’s Halloween episode of “Who’s in my bathroom?”

“They just bit Kendall on the ass,” Kylie explained, eliciting genuine shock from her pal.

“They bit her on the ass?!” a wide-eyed Bieber repeated.

The topic came up while Kylie, 25, was lovingly nuzzling Oscar, the adorable “Morkie” (Maltese-Yorkie) Hailey, also 25, shares with husband Justin Bieber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMI21_0itgYaDA00
Kylie Jenner told Hailey Bieber that her seven "wild" dogs "bit Kendall [Jenner] on the ass."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLxCD_0itgYaDA00
Kylie Jenner told Hailey Bieber that her seven "wild" dogs "bit Kendall [Jenner] on the ass."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kbVZ_0itgYaDA00
Kylie Jenner told Hailey Bieber that her seven "wild" dogs "bit Kendall [Jenner] on the ass."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVvgO_0itgYaDA00
Kylie Jenner told Hailey Bieber that her seven "wild" dogs "bit Kendall [Jenner] on the ass."

Earlier in the episode, Hailey and Kylie — who were dressed in matching witch costumes — discussed how the spooky holiday has changed for the “Kardashians” star since she became a mom.

“All I wanna do is trick-or-treat with my kids,” she explained. “It’s all about them now, whereas before, it was all about me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJXnl_0itgYaDA00
The revelation came about on Bieber's Halloween episode of "Who's in my bathroom?"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376Olh_0itgYaDA00
The revelation came about on Bieber's Halloween episode of "Who's in my bathroom?"

The mother of two — who shares daughter Stormi, 4, and an almost 9-month-old son with Travis Scott — told the Rhode skincare founder that celebrating Oct. 31 is “more fun now” because she “get[s] to live through them.”

Scott, however, may feel differently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYMit_0itgYaDA00
Kendall has yet to address the incident. Instagram/kendalljenner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F36ko_0itgYaDA00
Kendall has yet to address the incident. Instagram/kendalljenner

While Kylie and the kiddos spent Halloween weekend in Los Angeles, the rapper, 31, was partying solo in Miami, where he rolled up to a strip club circa 4 a.m.

Insiders told Page Six the musician spent the night “taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzZpG_0itgYaDA00
Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, was recently accused of cheating on her.

Things have seemed rocky between Scott and Kylie since Instagram model Rojean Kar claimed earlier this month that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend.

The rapper vehemently denied the accusation, while the businesswoman has yet to address the matter.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Travis Scott Sneaks Into Miami Club At 4 AM Without Kylie Jenner As Rumors Swirl She's 'Sick' Of His Commitment Issues

While Kylie Jenner was celebrating Halloween with her two children in Los Angeles, her boyfriend was on the opposite coast partying his face off until the wee morning hours. RadarOnline.com has learned that Travis Scott snuck into E11even nightclub in Miami at 4 AM over Halloween weekend on the heels of rumors that Kylie, 25, is "sick" of the rapper's commitment issues.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways

Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Distractify

Kris Jenner's Surgery Has Her Worried About the Future in 'The Kardashians'

No one can escape their mortality or their aging body — even Kris Jenner. But in the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, she struggles with coming to terms with the way her body is changing and the measures she has to take to recover. In this case, it's a required hip replacement surgery. But Kris worries that she could have more health issues in the future.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
wegotthiscovered.com

Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
E! News

Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
realitytitbit.com

Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy