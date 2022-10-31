Kylie Jenner reveals her seven ‘wild’ dogs ‘bit Kendall on the ass’

Maybe they thought she wasn’t on the guest list?

Kylie Jenner just revealed that her rowdy pooch posse chomped down on sister Kendall Jenner’s derrière.

“I have seven dogs, and they’re wild,” the makeup mogul told friend Hailey Bieber on the model’s Halloween episode of “Who’s in my bathroom?”

“They just bit Kendall on the ass,” Kylie explained, eliciting genuine shock from her pal.

“They bit her on the ass?!” a wide-eyed Bieber repeated.

The topic came up while Kylie, 25, was lovingly nuzzling Oscar, the adorable “Morkie” (Maltese-Yorkie) Hailey, also 25, shares with husband Justin Bieber.

Kylie Jenner told Hailey Bieber that her seven "wild" dogs "bit Kendall [Jenner] on the ass."

Earlier in the episode, Hailey and Kylie — who were dressed in matching witch costumes — discussed how the spooky holiday has changed for the “Kardashians” star since she became a mom.

“All I wanna do is trick-or-treat with my kids,” she explained. “It’s all about them now, whereas before, it was all about me.”

The revelation came about on Bieber's Halloween episode of "Who's in my bathroom?"

The mother of two — who shares daughter Stormi, 4, and an almost 9-month-old son with Travis Scott — told the Rhode skincare founder that celebrating Oct. 31 is “more fun now” because she “get[s] to live through them.”

Scott, however, may feel differently.

Kendall has yet to address the incident. Instagram/kendalljenner

While Kylie and the kiddos spent Halloween weekend in Los Angeles, the rapper, 31, was partying solo in Miami, where he rolled up to a strip club circa 4 a.m.

Insiders told Page Six the musician spent the night “taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle.”

Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, was recently accused of cheating on her.

Things have seemed rocky between Scott and Kylie since Instagram model Rojean Kar claimed earlier this month that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend.

The rapper vehemently denied the accusation, while the businesswoman has yet to address the matter.