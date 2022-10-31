2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield.
A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol were on the scene.
Southbound traffic was at a standstill and backed up for miles.
No further details are available at this time.
Alexander Rodarte, Video Journalist / KNN
© 2022 Key News Network
