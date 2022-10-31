2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield.

Alexander Rodarte / KNN

A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol were on the scene.

Southbound traffic was at a standstill and backed up for miles.

No further details are available at this time.

