Fresno, CA

Woman, 55, killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Fresno. CHP investigating

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

The driver of a Chevrolet Traverse was killed Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Jensen Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident took place about 12:50 p.m. as the 55-year-old woman was northbound on 99 in the far right lane when she failed to safely negotiate an exit onto Jensen, said spokesman Mike Salas. The Chevrolet veered off the pavement onto the dirt shoulder and rolled onto its side.

The driver suffered critical injures and died at the scene. Salas said it did not appear that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but the investigation is continuing.

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

