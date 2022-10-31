Woman, 55, killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Fresno. CHP investigating

The driver of a Chevrolet Traverse was killed Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Jensen Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident took place about 12:50 p.m. as the 55-year-old woman was northbound on 99 in the far right lane when she failed to safely negotiate an exit onto Jensen, said spokesman Mike Salas. The Chevrolet veered off the pavement onto the dirt shoulder and rolled onto its side.

The driver suffered critical injures and died at the scene. Salas said it did not appear that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but the investigation is continuing.