What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman
The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
NHL
RELEASE: J. Johnson, Toews to Miss Practice on Friday
The forward and defenseman will be taking a maintenance day. Forward Jonathan Toews and defenseman Jack Johnson will not practice today (maintenance) TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Secures First NHL Win Against Kings. Jonathan Toews secured the team's victory by scoring the OT winner and extended his point streak seven points (5G, 2A)...
John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'
The former head coach of Sheldon Keefe defended his protege amid scrutiny surrounding the Maple Leafs' recent slump.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand
A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
NHL
Bruins sign prospect who had rights renounced by Coyotes due to bullying
The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (No. 111) of the 2020 NHL Draft on Oct. 7, but 22 days later the Coyotes renounced his rights after the Arizona Republic reported Miller had been involved in a racial bullying incident with a fellow student in Sylvania, Ohio, when he was 14.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Penguins Go with Pirates-like ‘P’ Logo For Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins on Jan. 2 in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. It’s almost a home game for the Penguins because the Fenway Group bought the team last year. Just before the puck drop on Tuesday night between the Penguins and Bruins...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
LA Kings Loan Forward Rasmus Kupari to Ontario
Kupari has skated in four games with LA this season, totaling one assist. The LA Kings announced today that the team has loaned forward Rasmus Kupari to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Kupari, 22, has appeared in four games with the LA...
NHL
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tonight's matchup is the third in five games between the two teams and the eighth of 15 straight contests against North Division opponents to open the season. It is Rochester's longest stretch of the season against divisional foes.
NHL
Lyubushkin returns to practice, will join team for road trip
Ilya Lyubushkin practiced with the Sabres on Thursday and will join the team for their back-to-back road trip to Carolina and Tampa Bay. The team will evaluate how he responds to practice before determining his playing status for the game against the Hurricanes on Friday. "It sounds like, from the...
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Global Series blog: Josh Manson
Avalanche defenseman enjoys sauna, splash in frigid Baltic Sea, 'cool experience' of open practice. Josh Manson is writing a blog for NHL.com while the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are in Finland this week for the 2022 NHL Global Series. The Avalanche play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL regular-season game at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, ALT, BSOH) and Saturday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
The Kings are 12-3-1 versus the Blackhawks over their last 16 meetings. They'll look to improve that tonight in Chicago. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West...
NHL
Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville's Five-Game Road Trip Continues Tonight in Calgary Against the Flames. Nashville, Tenn. (November 3, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has assigned forward Kiefer Sherwood to Milwaukee (AHL).
