Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Zimmer, 38, was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow admits there’s something fans love that he doesn’t necessarily like
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted on Wednesday that there’s something fans love that he doesn’t necessarily enjoy. You know all those kids who are dressing up these days like Burrow?. Like this one:. Or this one:. It turns out that Burrow isn’t a big fan. It’s not...
Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38
Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at 38 years old. Zimmer had a long career as an NFL assistant coach with stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Minnesota before he returned to Cincinnati over the summer. Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” Cori Zimmer wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game
After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan. In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable." "Any other player does that, on any...
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38
The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
Adam Zimmer, Son of Former Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer, Has Died
Former NFL assistant coach and son of coach Mike Zimmer, Adam Zimmer, has unexpectedly died at the age of 38. Adam was only 10 when he decided he wanted to follow in his famous father's footsteps, and after attending Trinity University, Adam began his career journey as the New Orleans Saints assistant linebackers coach in 2006.
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
NFL World Reacts to Former Kansas City Chiefs Coach Britt Reid’s Prison Sentence
The NFL world is distraught over the sentencing of Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Per TMZ Sports, Reid was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for his role in a 2021 car crash. Reid learned of his fate at a hearing inside a Missouri courtroom. The sentence comes just over a month after him pleading guilty to felony DWI.
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
College Football World Outraged By One Team's Ranking Tonight
It didn't take long for the college football world to be up in arms as the CFP committee released first rankings of the year. Despite being 8-0, the TCU Horned Frogs found themselves ranked No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama. Here's a sampling of what folks had to say about it...
247Sports
Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
Outsider.com
578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0