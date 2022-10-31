ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38

Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at 38 years old. Zimmer had a long career as an NFL assistant coach with stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Minnesota before he returned to Cincinnati over the summer. Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” Cori Zimmer wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
ATHENS, GA
