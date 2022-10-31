ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting in Magnolia

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life- saving measures were taken immediately, however, the male succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff’s Office says

Three arrested for cockfighting in east Montgomery County

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas, on Oct. 30. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon

On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive

On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
Man shot near apartment complex in Sharpstown, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in Sharpstown. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex at 6115 Stoney Brook near Bellerive Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a...
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
