Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting in Magnolia
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life- saving measures were taken immediately, however, the male succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
mocomotive.com
Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff’s Office says
PORTER, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects for cockfighting in Porter on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting on Sunday at the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse. Once there, Deputies found several roosters, some were caged and others were dead.
mocomotive.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot…
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
mocomotive.com
3 men charged after 17 live, 8 dead roosters, 6 live chicks seized during cockfighting ring bust at Montgomery Co. home, deputies say
PORTER, Texas – Three men were arrested and charged in a cockfighting ring bust on Sunday where dozens of roosters were seized at the Montgomery County home, according to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting at a residence in the…
Click2Houston.com
2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said. Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in...
mocomotive.com
Three arrested for cockfighting in east Montgomery County
Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas, on Oct. 30. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting in Porter
Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
kingwood.com
Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon
On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive
On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
KHOU
Breaking: 1-year-old girl found, taken to hospital after chase with father ends in Rosenberg, police say
Sugar Land police said Leylani Ordonez, 1, was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. An update on her father has not been released.
cw39.com
Former Montgomery County high school baseball coach goes to prison for online solicitation of a minor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as part of a plea agreement, Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Phil Grant of the 9th District Court to 7 years in prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor. In October of 2021, Johnson worked as...
KHOU
Breaking: 1-year-old girl at the center of AMBER Alert dies after being stabbed by father, Rosenberg police say
Leylani Ordóñez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being taken to a hospital, police said. Her father, Alexander Barrios Ordóñez, is also dead.
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
1 of 2 suspects wanted in active investigation arrested in chase that ended in crash, deputies say
After the suspects crashed, a DPS high-altitude surveillance plane got involved and tracked them into the woods, deputies said. Only one of them was detained and arrested.
cw39.com
Man shot near apartment complex in Sharpstown, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in Sharpstown. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex at 6115 Stoney Brook near Bellerive Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a...
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
METRO police identify suspect wanted in connection with deadly stabbing of passenger
HOUSTON — METRO police are searching for a man wanted in the weekend stabbing death of a female passenger. They said Christopher Washington and the victim were on the METRO Purple Rail Line when she was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The unidentified woman later died from her...
Comments / 1