On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO