Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-30 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 6th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 7th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.

THIS WEEK’S GEORGIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Caroline Stanton, Buford Softball

Stanton had a pair of home runs in the championship game and ended with four RBI’s.

Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

Hart was a key contributor in the 32-9 win over Chapel Hill. His 300 passing yards and four total touchdowns helped Lithia Springs pick up its fifth straight win.

Printess Air Noland, Langston Hughes

Air Noland led the charge in route to the Panthers’ ninth straight win. He threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns. This was his fifth game of the season with four or more touchdowns passes in a game.

Jewel Wells, Mill Creek Cross Country

Wells won the Region 8-7A with a time of 19:53.10.

Antwann Hill Jr, Houston County

Hill threw for a season high five touchdowns in a 66-7 win over Tift County.

Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreeek

Ellis had the best game of his senior season. He nearly topped his season high in passing yards with 351 and did pass for a season high five touchdowns.

Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

Brown has had great performances in all of his games, but in the win over Washington he took it up a notch. He carried the ball 22 times for 327 yards (a season high) and a touchdown.

Christina McCoy, Wesleyan Softball

McCoy powered Wesleyan’s offense with two big time home runs in the win over Jackson.

Jordan Triplett, Frederica Academy

Triplett was all about season highs in the win over Pinewood Christian. He ran the ball 33 times for 360 and five touchdowns.

Malachi Hosley, Northside

Hosley is looking like he is getting better as the season progresses. He ended the game with 25 carries and a season high 260 yards and four touchdowns.

Josiah Allen, Wheeler

Allen got back to his 200-yard status versus Kennesaw Mountain. After 25 carries he ended the game with 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Taeo Todd, Troup County

Todd was dominant through the air and on the ground and Troup County needed all of his excellence to knock off Trinity Christian. He had 261 yards through the air, with 233 yards on the ground and five total touchdowns.

Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

Stockton had one of those games that every receiver dreams of. He had five catches and four of them went for touchdowns, he ended the game with 154 yards.