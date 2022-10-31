ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Online map shows spookiest displays throughout Albuquerque

By Annalisa Pardo
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trick-or-treaters will be out in full force Monday evening. A new community resource is available that shows families where they can find the spookiest scenes and haunted houses throughout Albuquerque.

From as high as the tallest tree, down to those trying to escape the underground, Bryan Huskisson’s setup in the Northeast Heights has been a community favorite for the last 11 years.

“My favorite spot is to stand across the street and just watch people come and go, and just have a good time. They have smiles on their face,” said Huskisson. His home is just one of the homes featured on the Albuquerque Area Haunted Tours Facebook page, which highlights spooky displays across the city.

Jared Trujillo helped create the page in 2020. He also helped create an online map that has all the decorated displays, trunk-or-treats, and haunted houses throughout the city.

“We know how important it is to the community. We know it allows people to experience the holidays a lot better,” said Trujillo. His home is also featured on the map.

“I mean it gives people to, you know, sometimes live in a bit of a fictional reality for the moment, and you know, have fun,” he said. “I think it’s important. It lets people know Albuquerque has a lot of cool things going on and a lot of us are just locals who are wanting to create it.”

Both Trujillo and Huskisson collect non-perishable food donations at their haunted houses. After Halloween night, the Albuquerque Area Haunted House Tour Facebook page and the tour map will switch to Christmas, listing the holiday displays throughout the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
