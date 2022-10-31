Read full article on original website
Ric Flair and WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Rapper Takeoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 this week. In the photo above, Takeoff is standing next to Randy Orton. Over the last few years, The Nature Boy has developed a close relationship with the Migos hip-hop group, particularly with Offset. Flair captioned a photo of the group, which included him and Charlotte Flair, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment
Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
WWE’s Original Plans for the End of Randy Orton’s Tag Team with Matt Riddle
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20th, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW tag team titles to The Usos. There has been no announcement made regarding when Orton will make his comeback, and there is still ongoing concern regarding his future in the ring.
Andre Chase Reacts to WWE Releasing Bodhi Hayward
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to Bodhi Hayward’s release from WWE NXT. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released five NXT Superstars, including former Chase University member Hayward. For more information on the departures, click here. In an update, Chase expressed gratitude to Hayward and stated...
Dana Brooke Addresses Why She Took Offense to Seth Rollins’ Recent Comments
Seth Rollins said last week on RAW that Austin Theory had a better chance of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke. Brooke was asked why she took offense to this during an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:. “I’ve taken it many times,...
Becky Lynch’s Role in “Young Rock,” News on the First Two Episodes of Season 3
Becky Lynch will appear in season three of NBC’s comedy “Young Rock,” which is based on the life of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Lynch, who goes by the stage name Rebecca Quinn, will play rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of Young Rock, which airs this Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
First Look at Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock, The Rock Comments
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed on Instagram that former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will play Cyndi Lauper on the season three premiere of NBC’s Young Rock this Friday night. Lynch would also appear in the role throughout the season, according to him:. “Cool news alert...
Update on a Potential Lawsuit Between CM Punk and The Elite
Everyone involved in the AEW All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite had remained silent due to an investigation into the situation. More details about the investigation have emerged in the last week, and The Elite were backstage at last Wednesday’s Dynamite with the expectation of returning soon.
WWE Releases Several NXT Talents
The latest round of WWE NXT releases has begun. The following talents have been released, according to PWInsider:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently dropped from the show, with Duke Hudson taking his place. He was signed in August 2021, and his most recent TV match was a September 2021 victory with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.
Heath on Why He Was Unable to Participate in WWE’s Nexus Documentary, Ryback Not Contacted
In May of 2021, Fred Rosser posted a picture of himself on social media appearing to be interviewed by WWE for a documentary they were making about The Nexus. It was eventually disclosed that the documentary would not be produced. Heath discussed the documentary on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps episode...
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mazzerati
In the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie scene today, Mazzerati. In this interview, we discuss everything from her beginning, up to her working with Ring of Honor, Impact, AEW, and more.
Becky Lynch on Portraying Cyndi Lauper, Lynch’s Dialect Coach on Her “Young Rock” Work
Lynch will play rock icon Cyndi Lauper in the third season premiere of “Young Rock,” which airs this Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The season 3 premiere episode, “The People Need You,” will highlight a celebration Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, when Lauper served as Wendi Richter’s manager as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. Additionally, former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, and WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano will all be featured in the episode.
Backstage Reaction to Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback, Latest on CM Punk and WWE
It has been reported that a number of individuals working for AEW are pleased that Colt Cabana has returned. Cabana made his AEW Dynamite return on Wednesday after losing to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. According to a new report from Fightful Select, many people were in favor of Cabana’s return.
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Being Released From WWE NXT: “Onto Whatever Is Next”
Sloane Jacobs is the latest to comment on being released from WWE NXT this week. The women’s wrestling star took to social media this week and shared a brief statement after being among the talents released by WWE NXT. As noted, the company released Bodhi Hayward, Jacobs, Erica Yan,...
Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan at WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley is having a good time as a WWE heel, as she recently trolled a fan at a WWE live event. Wrestlers have previously stated that playing a heel is more fun than playing a babyface, and Ripley had an interesting exchange with a fan at a live event where wrestlers are given more freedom to do whatever they want while performing.
