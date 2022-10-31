Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
PWMania
Ric Flair and WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Rapper Takeoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 this week. In the photo above, Takeoff is standing next to Randy Orton. Over the last few years, The Nature Boy has developed a close relationship with the Migos hip-hop group, particularly with Offset. Flair captioned a photo of the group, which included him and Charlotte Flair, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
WWE change number of old rules after Vince McMahon’s exit and Triple H’s takeover including mentioning rivals AEW
WWE have changed a host of rules since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon. The 53-year-old assumed control of the company from his father-in-law earlier this year. According to Wrestle Feed, that has coincided with a number of alterations to the way the company operates. They include lifting bans...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Reportedly Released Due To Backstage Behavior
WWE returns have become more common than WWE releases over the last few months. However, this week five wrestlers were released from NXT. Bodhi Hayward had been involved in a storyline with Andre Chase University, but it looks like his time with NXT is over as the company has parted ways with Hayward.
PWMania
Dana Brooke Addresses Why She Took Offense to Seth Rollins’ Recent Comments
Seth Rollins said last week on RAW that Austin Theory had a better chance of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke. Brooke was asked why she took offense to this during an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:. “I’ve taken it many times,...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Voices Concern After iPhone Delivery Doesn’t Go As Planned
Kayla Braxton is one of the best personalities WWE has to offer. She is often known for speaking her mind when she fires back at online trolls. Braxton isn’t one to take anything lightly, even if it is a logistical issue. Kayla Braxton recently suffered an issue regarding the...
PWMania
Andre Chase Reacts to WWE Releasing Bodhi Hayward
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to Bodhi Hayward’s release from WWE NXT. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released five NXT Superstars, including former Chase University member Hayward. For more information on the departures, click here. In an update, Chase expressed gratitude to Hayward and stated...
Comments / 0