R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
WWE’s Original Plans for the End of Randy Orton’s Tag Team with Matt Riddle
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20th, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW tag team titles to The Usos. There has been no announcement made regarding when Orton will make his comeback, and there is still ongoing concern regarding his future in the ring.
Ric Flair and WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Rapper Takeoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 this week. In the photo above, Takeoff is standing next to Randy Orton. Over the last few years, The Nature Boy has developed a close relationship with the Migos hip-hop group, particularly with Offset. Flair captioned a photo of the group, which included him and Charlotte Flair, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
Dana Brooke Addresses Why She Took Offense to Seth Rollins’ Recent Comments
Seth Rollins said last week on RAW that Austin Theory had a better chance of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke. Brooke was asked why she took offense to this during an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:. “I’ve taken it many times,...
Speculation Behind the Release of WWE NXT’s Bodhi Hayward
It comes as a bit of a surprise that Bodhi Hayward has been let go from WWE, given that he was in the middle of a storyline with Chase University. According to claims made by Bryan Alvarez on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, there appears to be more to the story that led to Hayward’s release.
Update on a Potential Lawsuit Between CM Punk and The Elite
Everyone involved in the AEW All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite had remained silent due to an investigation into the situation. More details about the investigation have emerged in the last week, and The Elite were backstage at last Wednesday’s Dynamite with the expectation of returning soon.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/2/22)
This week Dynamite was solid on paper but the show lacked a bit. Not much focus on Full Gear. No MJF, and honestly a couple of meaningless matches. It was okay at best but there is still a big issue plaguing AEW weekly TV. Addressing ROH Segments. Alright so, Ring...
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment
Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback Not Unnoticed by WWE, Latest on Cabana’s AEW Status
Colt Cabana’s return on Dynamite Wednesday night was well received by fans in attendance and those posting on social media. It appears that WWE was paying attention as well. WrestleVotes tweeted today that Cabana’s return did not go unnoticed at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. WrestleVotes wrote, “Colt Cabana showing up on Dynamite last night didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford. That’s all I’ll say on that right now…”
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
WWE Releases Several NXT Talents
The latest round of WWE NXT releases has begun. The following talents have been released, according to PWInsider:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently dropped from the show, with Duke Hudson taking his place. He was signed in August 2021, and his most recent TV match was a September 2021 victory with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.
Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW. Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar. In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind...
Colt Cabana Returns to AEW as Chris Jericho’s Mystery Opponent on Dynamite (Video)
During AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho challenged a mystery opponent for the ROH World Championship. Jericho declared before the match that he issued the open challenge after falling to Claudio Castagnoli’s tag team last week. Colt Cabana was revealed as the mystery opponent, a name that will have people talking because of the timing of his return.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/4/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 4 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile defeated Sol Ruca. * Hank Walker defeated Myles Borne. * Oro Mensah defeated Xyon Quinn.
Wrestling Revolver Now Part Of FITE+ Subscription Service
FITE is loading up its premium service with top indy promotions. Wrestling Revolver has announced that they are latest indy promotion to join the FITE + subscription service. All Wrestling Revolver live PPV events and past shows will be available exclusively on FITE +. Wrestling Revolver owner and Impact Wrestling...
