Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
krcgtv.com
United Way of Central Missouri surpasses fundraising goal by $100,000
JEFFERSON CITY — The United Way of Central Missouri surpassed their campaign fundraising goal by over $100,000 dollars this year. The theme of the campaign was Willy Wonka with the slogan "So shines a good deed." $2,432,367 were raised for the 28 agencies that partner with the United Way.
krcgtv.com
Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight
It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
University of Missouri receives $25 million gift
The University of Missouri receives a $25 million gift to expand student programs. The Kinder Foundation, established by Rich and Nancy Kinder, of Houston, Texas, announced the gift Tuesday. The money will be used to expand the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, which is devoted to the study of the founding on America.
bocojo.com
Ernie’s Edibles
The “Old Neighborhood Cafe”, 2011 Corona Rd. in Columbia, MO offers a variety of unique dining options, including traditional “fish & chips” with sweet, fresh corn! Their homemade desserts are as much of a delight as sitting in the main area and watching food preparation in the works. With indoor and outdoor seating, patrons are able to enjoy the backside view of this classic building in the downtown section of Cherry Hill. Promoting itself as a “scratch kitchen and family restaurant” they take pride in using fresh ingredients while making “well-crafted comfort food”.
krcgtv.com
Incumbent Griffith faces challenge from Salcedo for House seat
JEFFERSON CITY — While most candidates for the Missouri General Assembly are vying to get to Jefferson City, two of them are already there: Republican Dave Griffith and Democrat J. Don Salcedo are both running to represent Jefferson City in House District 60. Griffith, the incumbent, has held his...
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
kwos.com
Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year
Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood...
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
firesideguard.com
Hubbell anchors expansion
Hubbell Harvest Fest marks beginning of multi-million dollar, 30,000-square foot building expansion. Another anchor has been driven to support economic development in Centralia. At least 1,200 onlookers clapped, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 29 as a small group of Hubbell Power Systems employees, drove a gold-painted power-line anchor into the ground...
krcgtv.com
Missouri's Secretary of State and the NAACP weigh in on Photo ID Law confusion
JEFFERSON CITY — Election day is less than a week away, and confusion about the new photo ID law is prompting the secretary of state to weigh in before time runs out. Both Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the Jefferson City NAACP have similar goals: to provide resources to Missourians about what they should know before voting.
krcgtv.com
Investigation reveals tainted candy report was false, says Morgan County sheriff
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Morgan County Sheriff's Department says a report of possible tainted Halloween candy was false. According to Chief Deputy J.D. Williams, a 37-year-old man reported that he was sickened by candy he could have picked up at Trunk-or-Treat events in Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills. In...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
KMBC.com
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Comments / 2