Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight

It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator

MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

University of Missouri receives $25 million gift

The University of Missouri receives a $25 million gift to expand student programs. The Kinder Foundation, established by Rich and Nancy Kinder, of Houston, Texas, announced the gift Tuesday. The money will be used to expand the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, which is devoted to the study of the founding on America.
COLUMBIA, MO
bocojo.com

Ernie’s Edibles

The “Old Neighborhood Cafe”, 2011 Corona Rd. in Columbia, MO offers a variety of unique dining options, including traditional “fish & chips” with sweet, fresh corn! Their homemade desserts are as much of a delight as sitting in the main area and watching food preparation in the works. With indoor and outdoor seating, patrons are able to enjoy the backside view of this classic building in the downtown section of Cherry Hill. Promoting itself as a “scratch kitchen and family restaurant” they take pride in using fresh ingredients while making “well-crafted comfort food”.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Incumbent Griffith faces challenge from Salcedo for House seat

JEFFERSON CITY — While most candidates for the Missouri General Assembly are vying to get to Jefferson City, two of them are already there: Republican Dave Griffith and Democrat J. Don Salcedo are both running to represent Jefferson City in House District 60. Griffith, the incumbent, has held his...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year

Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood...
COLUMBIA, MO
firesideguard.com

Hubbell anchors expansion

Hubbell Harvest Fest marks beginning of multi-million dollar, 30,000-square foot building expansion. Another anchor has been driven to support economic development in Centralia. At least 1,200 onlookers clapped, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 29 as a small group of Hubbell Power Systems employees, drove a gold-painted power-line anchor into the ground...
CENTRALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

