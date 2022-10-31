Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Top sci-fi movies and TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime in November
Time to catch up on some long overdue sci-fi, so here's our handy guide to what's on
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds
On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
wegotthiscovered.com
A turgid sci-fi that hammered another nail into the coffin of a promising career evades the authorities on streaming
As far as debut features announcing yourself to the world of cinema go, Neill Blomkamp’s District 9 remains one of the 21st Century’s finest examples. Unfortunately, the filmmaker couldn’t maintain his phenomenal early momentum, and the majority of the buzz surrounding his status as Hollywood’s newest wunderkind had all but evaporated in the wake of Chappie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
wegotthiscovered.com
A panned sci-fi bizarrely likened to ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ exceeds its wildest streaming ambitions
While some may take offense to calling Avengers: Endgame one of the best time travel movies ever made, nobody’s got a leg to stand on if they don’t agree that Blade Runner is a top-tier sci-fi classic that’s rarely if ever been bettered. However, likening the pair to the exceedingly ambitious 2067 certainly feels as though it’s a step too far.
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
wegotthiscovered.com
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2022
"Clueless," "Bridget Jones's Baby" and "The Color Purple" are set to depart
Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in November 2022
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 and "Shaq" debut on the platform alongside the streaming debut of "Don't Worry Darling"
Disney+’s ‘Andor’ Rises as Other Franchise Shows Slip in Demand | Chart
HBO's "House of the Dragon," Amazon's "The Rings of Power" and Marvel's "She-Hulk" fall in audience interest after their finales
‘Blockbuster’ EP Says It Would Have Been ‘Super Weird’ Not to Make Fun of Netflix (Video)
But Vanessa Ramos tells TheWrap Netflix was ‘pretty onboard’ with being roasted. What’s it like working at the last Blockbuster in existence? Well, it’s just like any other workplace comedy, really, except the employees have a bit of a distaste toward Netflix and its algorithms — which might be odd for a series that’s literally a Netflix original. But according to executive producer Vanessa Ramos, the streaming giant was more than onboard with poking fun at themselves; they encouraged it.
theplaylist.net
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
‘I’m Totally Fine’ Review: Indie Sci-Fi Comedy’s Actually a Stealth Tearjerker
It’s easy to get existential in the wake of a global pandemic. Why are we here? What do we mean to each other? When you lose someone, what happens to all the love you felt for them?. If you’re Vanessa, the protagonist of the new indie tearjerker “I’m Totally...
‘Blockbuster’ Review: Netflix’s Mediocre Sitcom Can’t Shake Its Manufactured Attempt at Feel-Good Comedy
When “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary celebrating the Blockbuster Video store in Oregon that became the final surviving vestige of the once-mighty video rental chain, found its audience on Netflix, the irony was so neat it barely qualified as such. After all, where else could a contemporary documentary reach so many people but the very streamer that helped kill off Blockbuster?
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ New Trailer Showcases More of Pandora’s Underwater Wonderland (Video)
“Avatar: The Way of Water” has a brand new trailer that showcases its much buzzed-about underwater world and highlights parts of Pandora that we’ve never seen before. Per an official synopsis of “The Way of Water”: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”
‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Horror Movie Scores U.S. Theatrical Release After Trailer Goes Viral
Fathom Events will release the gory reimagining of the classic children's story by A.A. Milne
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell Strike Up an Affair in Steamy Netflix Film (Video)
The latest adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's classic novel debuts on Netflix Dec. 2
