Grand Junction, CO

This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita

It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
FRUITA, CO
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Search and rescue crews found a body on Tuesday believed to be a missing Grand Junction man who was hunting in Montrose County. According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the body, first spotted on Tuesday, was able to be recovered Wednesday morning in a remote and rugged area adjacent to the Black Canyon.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gretchen!. Gretchen is a three-year-old Pitbull who was found as a stray. While Gretchen is short in stature she makes up a whopping sixty pounds of muscle. She is fairly l laid back but loves to explore and has the energy to keep up with anyone.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
