wtxl.com
Could 'Souls to the Polls' provide Florida Democrats needed pre-election boost?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For Florida Democrats, the chances of avoiding a major defeat next week are getting slimmer and slimmer. The numbers keep running in the wrong direction for the party as Republicans flood early-voting locations. But could faith-based events this weekend change the math?. Starting Friday, Faith in...
wtxl.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist will spend final campaign days on the road pressing for turnout
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Both candidates in the race for Florida governor are planning to spend their final days on the road to continue to press for turnout ahead of Nov. 8. Charlie Crist's campaign sounded confident of another windfall in momentum Wednesday morning. The Democrat touted fundraising a million dollars with the help of President Joe Biden in a press release. Biden hosted a rally with Crist a day prior in Miami Gardens.
wtxl.com
Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/03/2022)
Neither currently named tropical system (Lisa and Martin) will affect our region's weather pattern. A swirl of upper-level low pressure situated off the North Carolina coast Thursday afternoon will drift south over the next several days, becoming nearly stationary near the Bahamas this weekend. Within that area, the circulation of low pressure is forecast to remain broad but slightly better organized. Enough development can happen for the disturbance to become subtropical as it gradually moves northwest to west early next week.
