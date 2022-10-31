Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rome Health prepares to open new medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- The finishing touches are being put on Rome Health’s new Medical Center. Providers from the hospitals off campus locations will occupy the space over the next three months. The new Center will house Delta Health and Rome Medical Group, which will become part of Rome Health...
wwnytv.com
RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.
WKTV
MVCC hosting 10th 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money for Children's Miracle Network and MVHS Foundation
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Strategic Gaming Club is participating in its 10th gaming marathon on Nov. 11. "Extra Life" is a 24-hour gaming marathon that raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation. The event will take place from 5...
WKTV
Oneida County Tourism receives two awards
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Tourism was given two awards from the New York State Tourism Industry Association on Oct. 29. Tourism representatives from all across the state met in New York City for a meeting and an awards dinner at the New Yorker . The awards recognize achievements...
WKTV
Pastor Ballman hosts community meeting regarding tent city
UTICA, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman hosted a meeting at his church Wednesday, to discuss the Tent City, shut down by the Oneida County Health Department. City residents attended the meeting where Ballman called it a rally to be a voice for people who do not have a place to stay.
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
WKTV
MVAR raises $750 for Evelyn's House
Utica, NY - On Sept. 22 the Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS (MVAR) held its annual REALTOR Safety event at the Fort Schuyler Club. Including matched funds from the Association, $750 was raised by MVAR members. On Oct. 27 the money was donated to Evelyn’s House. Evelyn's House is...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Executive Shares His Thoughts on Cornerstone Church Situation
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Before heading to the rally at Cornerstone Community Church last night, I had the chance to sit down with Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, not knowing that during my live interview with Pastor Mike, at the church, that the County Executive would be brought up.
WKTV
Mayor of Little Falls suggests partnership with City of Utica at common council meeting
UTICA, N.Y. -- At the Utica Common Council meeting on Wednesday, the mayor of Little Falls, Mark Blask, had the chance to speak and discuss how his city could collaborate in the future with Utica. Blask says there are a lot of municipalities in Upstate New York that have similar...
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
WKTV
Iconic Tiny's Grill for sale
UTICA, N.Y. -- After 32 years, Utica staple, Tiny's Grill is for sale for $380,000. The iconic State Street restaurant has been listed by Coldwell Banker as turn-key and ready to grow, with the new Nexus Center and Hospital close by. The building also has three apartments located above it.
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica taking candy donations following Halloween holiday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.
Fulton Residents Honored For House Fire Rescue During Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – Three men were honored by Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard for their heroic efforts in saving a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a burning house fire during last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, November 1. According to Howard, Ted Starr, Shawn Perry and Ian...
WKTV
Re-striping of Genesee Street topic at Utica Common Council Meeting
UTICA, N.Y. -- The subject of re-striping Genesee Street in Utica was a hot topic of interest during the Utica Common Council meeting, Wednesday. Quite a few people spoke to the council and most that did, were in favor of the trial, but some were not. Earlier in the week,...
WKTV
Developers plan to tear down State Bowling Center in Ilion to make way for Walgreens
ILION, N.Y. – State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be demolished after the owner sold the building to a developer located in Ohio. Ilion Mayor John Stephens says plans have been submitted to move Walgreens to that location, but no demolition permits have been requested yet. The bowling...
WKTV
Upstate Family Health Center partnering with other businesses to collect food donations during '30 Days of Giving'
UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate Family Health Center is partnering with local businesses to collect food donations this November to help those in need this upcoming holiday season. UFHC kicked off its "30 Days of Giving" campaign on Nov. 1 and will collect food items like canned vegetables, stuffing mix, peanut butter, soup and pasta through the end of the month.
wwnytv.com
State Fire Academy won’t train Watertown recruits, say chief and union
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief and the union representing firefighters are on the same page - the state training center won’t be seeing any more Watertown recruits for the foreseeable future. This comes after the news that no charges will be brought in the death...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
WKTV
Volunteers sought to help seniors with shoveling this winter
With winter around the corner, the Oneida County Office for the Aging and 50 Forward Mohawk Valley are partnering again to connect seniors with volunteers willing to shovel the entrances and walkways around their homes when it snows. "There is a great need for this service and we had some...
