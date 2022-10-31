ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Rome Health prepares to open new medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- The finishing touches are being put on Rome Health’s new Medical Center. Providers from the hospitals off campus locations will occupy the space over the next three months. The new Center will house Delta Health and Rome Medical Group, which will become part of Rome Health...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Tourism receives two awards

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Tourism was given two awards from the New York State Tourism Industry Association on Oct. 29. Tourism representatives from all across the state met in New York City for a meeting and an awards dinner at the New Yorker . The awards recognize achievements...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Pastor Ballman hosts community meeting regarding tent city

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman hosted a meeting at his church Wednesday, to discuss the Tent City, shut down by the Oneida County Health Department. City residents attended the meeting where Ballman called it a rally to be a voice for people who do not have a place to stay.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

MVAR raises $750 for Evelyn's House

Utica, NY - On Sept. 22 the Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS (MVAR) held its annual REALTOR Safety event at the Fort Schuyler Club. Including matched funds from the Association, $750 was raised by MVAR members. On Oct. 27 the money was donated to Evelyn’s House. Evelyn's House is...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Iconic Tiny's Grill for sale

UTICA, N.Y. -- After 32 years, Utica staple, Tiny's Grill is for sale for $380,000. The iconic State Street restaurant has been listed by Coldwell Banker as turn-key and ready to grow, with the new Nexus Center and Hospital close by. The building also has three apartments located above it.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments.  911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Rescue Mission of Utica taking candy donations following Halloween holiday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Re-striping of Genesee Street topic at Utica Common Council Meeting

UTICA, N.Y. -- The subject of re-striping Genesee Street in Utica was a hot topic of interest during the Utica Common Council meeting, Wednesday. Quite a few people spoke to the council and most that did, were in favor of the trial, but some were not. Earlier in the week,...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Upstate Family Health Center partnering with other businesses to collect food donations during '30 Days of Giving'

UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate Family Health Center is partnering with local businesses to collect food donations this November to help those in need this upcoming holiday season. UFHC kicked off its "30 Days of Giving" campaign on Nov. 1 and will collect food items like canned vegetables, stuffing mix, peanut butter, soup and pasta through the end of the month.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Volunteers sought to help seniors with shoveling this winter

With winter around the corner, the Oneida County Office for the Aging and 50 Forward Mohawk Valley are partnering again to connect seniors with volunteers willing to shovel the entrances and walkways around their homes when it snows. "There is a great need for this service and we had some...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy