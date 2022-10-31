A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.

