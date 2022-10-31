Read full article on original website
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Is Preparing a Peter Pan Horror Movie Too
The viral, low-budget horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming to theaters but the director already has sites on another public-domain horror movie concept. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fathom Events announced that it will release director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s slasher movie to theaters on February 15 across the U.S., with plans to showcase the film in the U.K., Canada, and Mexico.
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
God of War Ragnarok's Latest Japanese Trailer Is Wonderful and Surprisingly Upbeat
God of War Ragnarok's latest Japanese is a wonderful surprise that is shockingly upbeat in all the best ways. Shared on PlayStation Japan's Twitter, the trailer features footage of God of War Ragnarok placed in between scenes of three men dancing and singing in a beautiful and colorful forest and mountainous setting. Saying any more would ruin the joy and surprise of it all, so here it is for your viewing pleasure!
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Is Getting a Theatrical Release
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Home Entertainment Trailer
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on December 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, and you can check out the trailer for the Disco release right here. The four-disc Star Trek Discovery collection is packed with over...
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Henry Cavill Can’t Wait to Work with James Gunn’s Version of DC - IGN the Fix: Entertainment
James Gunn has long been one of the most famous names in superhero filmmaking, his influence felt across both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. But for Henry Cavill at least, who is currently enjoying a bit of a moment in the DCEU himself, Gunn apparently remains a bit of an unknown quantity.
Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
Jackie Chan Nearly Stabbed a Director Who Insulted His Mother
Jackie Chan revealed in a recent interview that almost knifed a director on set who had insulted his mother. Appearing on the Chinese talk show Shidian Talk (via AsiaOne), Chan revealed that he’d had it with the director, who brought up his mother while scolding him on set. The director was fortunate that fellow legendary Hong Kong actor Sammo Hung was there to stop the furious Chan.
Growing Up Farley Graphic Novel to Chronicle Chris Farley's Comedy Origins
25 years after his untimely death, comedy legend Chris Farley is becoming the subject of a new biographical comic book from Z2 Comics. Growing Up Farley will explore the Saturday Night Live star's childhood and formative years, as related by his brother and fellow comedian, Kevin Farley. Growing Up Farley...
Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Playing a Villain in Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza looks to be the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she is reportedly set to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Deadline reports that while Plaza's role is being kept under wraps, she is apparently set to play a...
EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
Exclusive: Check Out This Beautiful New Lightning Card in the Final Fantasy TCG
The upcoming Final Fantasy Trading Card Game set, Resurgence of Power, will soon release this year on December 9. The new booster set is packed full of fan favorites from Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 13 just to name a few. Speaking of Final Fantasy 13, we have an exclusive reveal of the newest Lightning card, one of the rarest cards in the set. Take a look in all its glory:
Causeway Review
Causeway streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. A film that works despite its aggressive plainness, Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway follows U.S. military technician Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), who returns to New Orleans from her Afghanistan deployment with a severe brain injury. While on the road to recovery (and seeking desperately to re-enlist), she crosses paths with a local mechanic, James (Brian Tyree Henry), with whom she forms an unlikely and uneasy friendship based on their mutually traumatic pasts.
Avatar: The Way of Water - Official Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming movie starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival
Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
