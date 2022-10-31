Dane County’s McCarville hopes to unseat Penterman

Dane County Board supervisor Maureen McCarville is challenging Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, in the 37th Assembly District race Nov. 8.

The 64-year-old has lived in DeForest since 1980. She has served two terms as a DeForest Village trustee, 11 years as the DeForest police commissioner and is in her fifth term as a supervisor on the Dane County Board.

The 37th Assembly District is bordered on the west by DeForest, on the east by Oconomowoc, the north by Columbus and the south by Waterloo and Watertown.

McCarville has worked for Madison Gas and Electric Company for the past 38 years and is manager of its cash management department. She was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard for nine years.

She is the organizer and coordinator of the Friends of the Yahara River Cleanup group. McCarville also serves as team coordinators for March of Dimes and United Way. She was also named a DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce volunteer of the year.

On the Dane County Board, she chaired the public protection and judiciary committee for three years and served on the personnel and finance committee, emergency medical services, lakes and watershed and airport commissions.

McCarville told the Daily Union that Roe v. Wade created a balance that was accepted for 50 years. She said victims of rape and incest should never be denied healthcare to deal with the effects of the crime.

“When a woman’s life is in jeopardy, any life or death decision should be made in consultation with her doctor,” McCarville said. “The 1849 law, which was enacted 70 years before women had the right to vote, puts doctors in the position of risking their licenses, livelihoods and potential prison sentences if a prosecutor disagrees with their medical judgment that a woman’s life is in jeopardy. No other medical decision is subject to second-guessing by untrained bureaucrats.”

As for ending gun violence, McCarville said people need to stop talking about it and do something.

“Major factors contributing to mass shootings are incivility, instability, accessibility and lethality,” she said. “We have to stop the violent rhetoric that has consumed political discussion.”

She said laws need to limit gun access for people not mature enough to control their emotions without taking away the rights of others.

“Red flag laws protect the rights of hunters, while addressing those who should not have guns,” she said. “Universal background checks and high minimum age restrictions are common sense. Weapons used in mass shootings are not hunting weapons. They are designed to kill people – lots of people. Magazine capacity limits are simple logic.”

McCarville also said law enforcement agencies need additional funding to address violent crime.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ answer to how the money is spent,” she said. “I would trust the professionals leading the departments to decide where the money is best allocated. That may be improving diversity in a diverse community or it may be training in dealing with mental health crises in different contexts.”

McCarville said given the number of mental health issues law enforcement must deal with she would explore adding mental health professionals to police forces.

“Having those professionals available could help de-escalate volatile situations," she said.