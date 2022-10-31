Read full article on original website
Former Upstate high school coach passes away
A former high school coach and an owner of a horse rescue ministry died Monday in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Blood drives held in memory of Upstate teen who died from flu
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate family is working to save lives nearly five years after the loss of their 19-year-old son. On Saturday, two blood drives are being held in Anderson County in memory of Hunter Allen. In partnership with The Blood Connection, one blood drive is being held...
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
Prisma Health doctor discusses daylight saving time
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Prisma Health sleep medicine physician speaks about time shift this weekend. Dr. Antoinette Williams Rutherford talks about daylight saving time ending. The meeting is scheduled Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
FOX Carolina
Furman uses buzzer-beater heartbreak to fuel upcoming season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, Furman men’s hoops team was picked by the coaches poll as the best team in the Southern Conference. It’s a season after the Paladins lost in the Conference Championship on a buzzer-beater. Under 10 seconds left...
FOX Carolina
Dog recovering at Upstate shelter after being ‘shot and left for dead’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said their shelter recently took in a dog that was in desperate need of help after being shot somewhere in south Georgia. Officials said even though the shelter was full when someone told them about Nate, they found a way to...
FOX Carolina
Red Raiders finish strong after tough start to season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The high school football playoff brackets were released and Greenville found themselves as the top-ranked team in Class 4A. It’s a far cry for the Red Raiders from where they started the year. The season started on the wrong foot. “Those first three games...
myclintonnews.com
THE Fight in Laurens County
PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
WYFF4.com
Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
FOX Carolina
“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County. Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.
Veterans parade to be held in Anderson
A Veterans parade will be held Sunday in Anderson.
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
iheart.com
Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville
(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
