Piedmont, SC

WYFF4.com

Blood drives held in memory of Upstate teen who died from flu

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate family is working to save lives nearly five years after the loss of their 19-year-old son. On Saturday, two blood drives are being held in Anderson County in memory of Hunter Allen. In partnership with The Blood Connection, one blood drive is being held...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Furman uses buzzer-beater heartbreak to fuel upcoming season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, Furman men’s hoops team was picked by the coaches poll as the best team in the Southern Conference. It’s a season after the Paladins lost in the Conference Championship on a buzzer-beater. Under 10 seconds left...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Red Raiders finish strong after tough start to season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The high school football playoff brackets were released and Greenville found themselves as the top-ranked team in Class 4A. It’s a far cry for the Red Raiders from where they started the year. The season started on the wrong foot. “Those first three games...
GREENVILLE, SC
myclintonnews.com

THE Fight in Laurens County

PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County. Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville

(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
GREENVILLE, SC

