Rohnert Park, CA

Rohnert Park robbery leads to cache of guns, three arrests

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
Rohnert Park police discovered a cache of illicit firearms and arrested three suspects during an investigation into an armed robbery, officials said Monday.

They were identified as Santa Rosa residents Ricardo Navarete, 34, and two male teens, ages 16 and 17, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The 17-year-old is suspected of committing the robbery, which occurred at an unspecified location Thursday night and was reported the next morning, officials said.

Police said he picked up the victim at a party and drove a short distance before pulling out a gun and demanding a bag that contained money.

Officials did not specify the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Investigators searched a home at an unspecified location in unincorporated Santa Rosa on Sunday and found the suspects, cash and weapons, including five handguns, high-capacity handgun and assault rifle magazines, ammunition and assault rifle parts.

Some were illegally modified to be fully automatic and did not have serial numbers, according to the police department.

Navarete was arrested on suspicion of possessing a machine gun, a non-serialized gun and medication without prescription.

The teens are accused of being minors in possession of guns and possessing a machine gun, ammunition and non-serialized guns.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

