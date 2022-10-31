Read full article on original website
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
seafoodsource.com
Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company
Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver
A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eaterywill open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway. “Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Seeking a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis refers to himself with a simple phrase as he tries to fend off a barrage of attacks from a challenger trying to become the state’s first Republican governor since 2007: “Happy dad.”
Teacher Tuesday: Vote for Colorado’s October Teacher of the Month
Townsquare Media's Teacher Tuesday is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado by honoring the outstanding educators in our community. We asked you to nominate local teachers going above and beyond this October. You delivered, and now — thanks to our friends at The Great Outdoors RV — it's time to vote for the Teacher of the Month.
Colorado attraction dubbed a 'most underrated tourist spot' in US
Everyone is always looking for the 'next best thing' when it comes to finding a hot spot to visit. According to a Hawaiian Islands' blog post that sought to determine the most 'underrated tourist spots' around the country, one must-see attraction might be hiding in plain sight in Colorado. The...
Colorado State Alum Represents Ram Country While Up in Space
Colorado State University alum, Dr. Kjell Lindgren gave a shout-out to his alma mater while on a mission in outer space last week. The 49-year-old NASA astronaut was selected back in April to be a part of a four-person SpaceX crew that journeyed to the ISS on the SpaceX Dragon. He was also chosen to be the commander of the mission. The team spent nearly six months in orbit after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on April 27, 2022. Crew-4 landed safely back on Earth in mid-October.
365traveler.com
THE PERFECT BROADMOOR RESTAURANTS FOR EVERY OCCASION (+3 BONUSES)
What makes a resort restaurant stand out? In my mind, it’s when the locals head there too, and that is precisely the case with The Broadmoor’s restaurants. There are 20 dining experiences in all at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Everything from poolside cafés to the Forbes Five-Star AAA Five Diamond Penrose Room, named after Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose.
Keeping it Together: Hate speech in your feed? Here's how to avoid it.
From racism to antisemitism and transphobia, it's not hard to spot hate speech while scrolling through social media. Here's how to avoid it.
Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
Common Causes Of House Fires In Colorado
When it comes to cooking, one of the most important things is to pay attention. Whether you are baking a pie or sauteing vegetables, it is crucial to monitor the process closely, since even the smallest mistakes can have big consequences. For example, if you fail to stir the batter regularly while making a cake, your cake may end up over-baked or under-baked. Similarly, if you don't keep an eye on simmering sauces or stews, they may boil over or burn on the bottom of the pan. With this in mind, it is essential to stay focused and engaged while cooking, so that you can catch any potential problems before they occur. By doing so, you will be able to create dishes that are delicious and satisfying every time.
territorysupply.com
7 Weekend Road Trips From Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sometimes you need a quick weekend getaway. Luckily, with these seven road trips from Colorado Springs, you don’t have to go far to find your next adventure. Whether you want to trade one city for another or you’re looking for sweeping mountain vistas with a middle-of-nowhere feel, these destinations on the outskirts of the Springs offer tons of great ways to spend your weekend.
cntraveler.com
Meet the Community Preserving the Legacy of Japanese Americans Incarcerated at Camp Amache in Colorado
On the untamed plains of southeastern Colorado, a single pale-pink rose bloomed this May. Not only was it a tiny sign of life from a community of nearly 10,000 people that unwittingly sat on the site nearly eight decades ago, but its timing was symbolic—as a federal act signed in March would now preserve the lands as a National Historic Site.
