Parking controversy in Belgrade neighborhood
On October 17, the Belgrade city council held a meeting to rework the city’s parking code. They said every chair in the room was full.
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
American Red Cross in Montana recommends checking smoke alarms
Bozeman, Mont — The American Red Cross in Montana is urging people to check their smoke alarms. This reminder comes as daylight saving ends on Nov. 6 and we turn back the clock. The hope is while people adjust their clocks they’ll also test smoke alarms. Across the...
CWD detected in hunting district near Cardwell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports a case of chronic wasting disease in harvested white-tailed buck in hunting district 311 near Cardwell. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Wildlife health staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently detected chronic wasting...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
Staffing shortage forces Livingston shelter to delay opening
MISSOULA, Mont. — Cold weather and snow are on the way, but homeless residents in Livingston could struggle to find shelter. That's because the local warming shelter isn't opening on time this season due to a staffing shortage. Officials set the original opening date for Tuesday. Now it's looking...
These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe
Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston. At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Bozeman K-9 Stretch now trained to detect fentanyl
BOZEMAN, Mont — Data shows the amount of fentanyl seized is on the rise. It's why Bozeman police are making sure their dogs can sniff it out. Police say Stretch is now the first K-9 in the area -- and possibly the state -- trained to detect fentanyl. “I've...
MSU Guarantees Admission to Nursing Program for Qualifying Montana HS Graduates
BOZEMAN – Beginning in the fall of 2023, Montana high school graduates who aspire to a career in nursing will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. The college announced last month that...
University system to explore 'sprint degrees'
HELENA, Mont. — Spurred in part by ongoing staff shortages in Montana’s health care industry, the Montana University System is exploring ways to condense the academic timeline for certain college degrees and usher graduates into the state’s workforce more quickly. A pilot program, which is currently under...
Pioneer Baseball League announces 2023 schedule
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, the Pioneer Baseball League announced a 96-game schedule for each of its 10 teams in Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. The season will begin on May 23, 2023. For a look at the 2023 schedules, click here. The following is a press release sent...
Bozeman PD detectives trying to ID man for ongoing investigation
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement are trying to identify an individual for an ongoing investigation. The Bozeman Police Department shared a photo of the individual Tuesday afternoon, saying their Detective Division is trying to identify them. If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott McCormick...
Florence blasts Whitehall in playoff victory
Florence-Carlton senior QB Patrick Duchien was masterful in Florence’s 47-13 dismantling of Whitehall in the Falcons’ first round Class B state tournament win on October 29th. Duchien passed for 315 yards, ran for 77 yards, and scored 6 total TDs (3 rushing and 3 passing) in front of a lively home crowd. Florence’s execution was crisp and efficient as they methodically moved the ball up and down the field on offense and thwarted Whitehall’s chances on defense.
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
