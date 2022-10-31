Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Grover Beach increased in the past week to $528. That’s $74 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Grover Beach was $518. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the six most expensive homes sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot was $473.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero increased in the last week to $433. That’s $21 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $418. The most expensive community...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $935,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $670,083. The average price per square foot ended up at $379.
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast
The changing weather patterns in Santa Maria and Orcutt are impacting Babe Farms and Whispering Tree Nursery. The post Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets
Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
Monarch butterfly population rebounds in SLO County. Here’s how many are in Pismo Beach
Although it’s still very early in the season, the counts look good, one monarch expert said.
Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
New Times
SLO city to hold groundwater contamination meeting
Industrial pollution in San Luis Obispo groundwater will be the subject of multiple upcoming public meetings. The city of SLO is hosting a meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss a PCE plume found below the city in the San Luis Valley Groundwater Basin. A toxic chemical, PCE is a product...
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $747,500. The average price per square foot ended up at $368.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 23
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $509.
Did you see rain in SLO County? More may be on the way, weather agency says
The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of showers in coming days.
Freeze watch issued for parts of SLO County. Here’s how cold it will get
Frost can kill crops and damage outdoor plumbing, the National Weather Service warned.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero
After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million
A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the five most expensive homes sold in Cambria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Cambria that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $619.
