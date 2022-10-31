Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Updated: Pittsburg high school football coach Vic Galli to step down after this season
One of the most successful and tell-it-like-it-is high school head football coaches in the San Francisco Bay Area told his team today he would be stepping down after this season. Vic Galli, at the end of his 21st regular season at Pittsburg, said in a letter to the Pittsburg Unified School ...
Paradise Post
Photos: SF Giants great Buster Posey sells Northern California hunting ranch for $3.9 million
Recently retired San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has sold his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville for $3.9 million. The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting and includes a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Posey, 35, grew up...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in the Bay Area
Are you the lucky winner? A winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery.
SFist
Imposter Student Caught Living In Stanford Dorm, Had Been Living On Campus at Least a Year
A pretty odd story that has the makings of a streaming series just unfolded on the Stanford University campus, where a pretend student from Alabama had convinced pretty much everyone around him that he was enrolled at the school and lived in one of the dorms. A non-student whom the...
Stanford squatter hid on campus for nearly a year
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year. William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according […]
Paradise Post
More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming
A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
Train collides with a Tesla in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train collided with a Tesla in Santa Clara Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Santa Clara Police Department.
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday
Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
ediblemontereybay.com
Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week
That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
fabricarchitecturemag.com
Your ship has come in
Along-awaited waterfront ferry terminal is up and running on Seaplane Lagoon, Alameda, Calif. Against a backdrop of the decommissioned USS Hornet aircraft carrier and the Alameda Naval Air Museum, the Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal provides regular weekday commuter services from Alameda, Oakland and other areas east and across the Bay from San Francisco. While helping to expand Bay Area public transit options, the terminal serves primarily to improve regional access to Alameda and as a catalyst to rejuvenating a former Navy site.
Man reportedly lives at Stanford for a year, gets caught after allegedly stealing TV
Despite being removed from campus multiple times, he kept returning, students reported.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
berkeleyside.org
One of Oakland’s most iconic cafes closes for good this week
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., last day of business is Nov. 6. For 14 years, Aunt Mary’s Cafe has served hungry East Bay diners a quirky menu of Southern-meets-Sountwestern food, in a uniquely welcoming Temescal space. That ends on Nov. 6, owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho said, when the business will shutter for good. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” Ho said. “I just want to get out before I collapse.”
NBC Bay Area
M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS
A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
TIMELINE: Storm bringing wet weather, 40 mph winds to Bay Area
The Bay Area is finally seeing some wet weather on this first day of November. Here's what to expect:
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow in Santa Clara turns violent, gunfire erupts
The mayor of Santa Clara says there needs to be a regional solution to sideshows or stunt driving that can lead to dangerous conditions and escalating violence. Over the weekend, a sideshow turned violent as gunfire erupted.
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
sftimes.com
Why Fleetwood Mac recorded “Rumours” in Marin, North of San Francisco
Fleetwood Mac’s Connection to Marin and San Francisco. Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours” was recorded in Sausalito (Marin), just north of San Francisco, at the Record Plant. The 10-time Grammy-winning album has sold over 40 million copies worldwide and is considered by many to be one of the greatest albums ever made. So, why did Fleetwood Mac choose to record their most successful album in Marin? In this blog post, we will explore the reasons why Fleetwood Mac chose Marin as the location to record “Rumours”. From the beautiful scenery to the peace and quiet, we will see why Marin was the perfect place for the band to create one of the greatest albums of all time.
Comments / 0