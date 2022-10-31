ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

KRON4 News

Stanford squatter hid on campus for nearly a year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year. William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according […]
PALO ALTO, CA
Paradise Post

More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming

A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
KTVU FOX 2

Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday

Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
SAN JOSE, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week

That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
SALINAS, CA
fabricarchitecturemag.com

Your ship has come in

Along-awaited waterfront ferry terminal is up and running on Seaplane Lagoon, Alameda, Calif. Against a backdrop of the decommissioned USS Hornet aircraft carrier and the Alameda Naval Air Museum, the Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal provides regular weekday commuter services from Alameda, Oakland and other areas east and across the Bay from San Francisco. While helping to expand Bay Area public transit options, the terminal serves primarily to improve regional access to Alameda and as a catalyst to rejuvenating a former Navy site.
ALAMEDA, CA
berkeleyside.org

One of Oakland’s most iconic cafes closes for good this week

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., last day of business is Nov. 6. For 14 years, Aunt Mary’s Cafe has served hungry East Bay diners a quirky menu of Southern-meets-Sountwestern food, in a uniquely welcoming Temescal space. That ends on Nov. 6, owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho said, when the business will shutter for good. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” Ho said. “I just want to get out before I collapse.”
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

Why Fleetwood Mac recorded “Rumours” in Marin, North of San Francisco

Fleetwood Mac’s Connection to Marin and San Francisco. Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours” was recorded in Sausalito (Marin), just north of San Francisco, at the Record Plant. The 10-time Grammy-winning album has sold over 40 million copies worldwide and is considered by many to be one of the greatest albums ever made. So, why did Fleetwood Mac choose to record their most successful album in Marin? In this blog post, we will explore the reasons why Fleetwood Mac chose Marin as the location to record “Rumours”. From the beautiful scenery to the peace and quiet, we will see why Marin was the perfect place for the band to create one of the greatest albums of all time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

