Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Federal rate hike’s impact on Orlando housing market
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again Wednesday. And while the goal is to reign inflation in, it means you'll be paying more for credit cards and mortgage rates. A local realtor explains what this could mean for our housing market. Chris Creegan is a broker...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Barbara Eudora Stuart, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Audris Alexis Cotton-Stuart Personal Representative's Address: 190 Fort Smith Blvd Deltona FL 32738 This 2 day of October, 2022. 908-85541, 11/2,9,16,23,2022.
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
Tavistock entity buys back land from biotech firm; here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando’s Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
aroundosceola.com
Residents: ‘You’re not listening’ regarding growth
For nearly five hours earlier this month, county residents told the Osceola County Commission one loud message: You are approving far too much new development without completing, or having the plans for, roads and other infrastructure to handle the influx of new residents that will fill those developments in new homes.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Bay News 9
Central Florida leaders warn voter turnout might be low
The Supervisors of Elections from Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties say they are worried because voter turnout for early voting is alarmingly low compared to the 2018 midterm election. Voter Turnout so far:. Lake County: 21%. Orange County: 17.7%. Osceola County: 18.1%. Seminole County: 18.9%. Volusia County: 24.1%
cityofcocoabeach.com
Waste Management Holiday Schedule
As a reminder, there will be no solid waste, recycling, or yard waste collection on Friday, November 11, 2022, as the Brevard County landfills and facilities are closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Friday residential garbage customers will be serviced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Friday residential recycling...
mynews13.com
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
Florida Elections Supervisors Concerned About Low Early Voting Turnout
Central Florida elections supervisors talk up early voting option with numbers way down from 2018.
Bay News 9
Osceola County school members consider educational impact fee to affordable housing project
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Developers of the affordable housing community, "Pinnacle at the Wesleyan," are pushing to try and waive development impact fees before the Osceola County School Board. While board members are still discussing the potential of waving the educational impact fee for this community, District 2 member...
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
dayton.com
New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport
Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents frustrated over reported health concerns at elementary school
OVIEDO, Fla. - Parent Jessica Creegan is fed up with reported health concerns at Evans Elementary School in Oviedo, Florida. She has a second-grader at the school, where air quality issues have been raised by parents and teachers in recent weeks. Creegan said she was first made aware of air...
volusia.org
Veterans Stand Down set for Nov. 18
Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division will present a Veterans Stand Down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Veterans and their families may stop by for free clothing, haircuts, toiletries, COVID-19 and flu vaccines,...
click orlando
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
Comments / 0