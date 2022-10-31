ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Nice weather brings out crowds of trick-or-treaters

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wjan3_0itgS6Mp00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween activities are underway across the Ozarks.

Where to go trick or treating around the Ozarks this Halloween

Springfield officials said big crowds of trick-or-treaters are expected as the weather is nice outside.

Many parents said they have been celebrating with their kids all weekend and into Monday.

“We love Halloween,” said Springfield mom Brittany Cooper. “I think we’re doing more now after COVID because we missed it so much before.”

The Springfield Police Department released these tips for a safe and fun Halloween:

-A responsible adult should accompany children when trick or treating.

-Children should wear reflective clothing and carry a light or glow stick.

-Parents should teach children to never enter another home without their permission and only approach well-lit homes.

-Children should bring treats home before eating them and only eat factory-wrapped treats.

-Remind children to stay in well-lit areas and never go into isolated areas.

-Never trick or treat alone and always stay in a group.

“It’s just important for the drivers to also just be aware of, you know, children that may not necessarily see the cars or be as observant as the adults would,” said SPD Lt. Steve Schwind.

For mom Teresa Simpson, she said safety on Halloween is a big priority for her family.

“We have a little wagon that we take around,” said Simpson. “So, my littles come with me. We decorate it with lots of glow sticks and have a light. We have good neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Santa will be making an early appearance at Bass Pro Shops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To kick off Bass Pro Shops’ Santa’s Wonderland, Santa Claus will be visiting the shop for a free family event. Bass Pro will be inviting families around the Ozarks to see Santa at the Springfield and Branson locations at 5:00 p.m. on November 5. The free event will include popcorn, giveaways, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All students safe in Springfield at Hillcrest High School

Courtesy Broadcastify. Click to listen. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Thursday reports started circulating of a shooting at Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo. Parents began showing up at the school as well as a huge police presence. Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire – Hillcrest School Shooting unfounded. School evacuates while parents wait....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Playoff games adjusted to beat storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather hasn’t been too brutal for high school football fans this season, but the district semifinals could be a different story. Some schools are adjusting the gameplan for Friday in an attempt to beat the rain. Here are some of the changes to the scheduling: Monett @ West Plains (5:00 kickoff) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Wilson’s Creek to host 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour will be hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The public is invited to the free event that will memorialize the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West is preserved by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Tickets to ‘Hamilton’ in Springfield on sale soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The popular Broadway show ‘Hamilton’ will be performed at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. ‘Hamilton’ will be performed from Feb 22 to March 5, 2023. Ticket prices will range from $39 to $129. Premium seats will be available from $159. A lottery for 40 $10 seats will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
iheart.com

The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens

It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police report increase in car thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Car thefts are rising, and officers want you to know ways to prevent your car from being a target. Sometimes you may think it would be ok to leave the car running. Maybe you’re warming it up on a chilly morning before heading to work or picking up something at a convenience store, but officers say that is not a good idea. It takes just a few seconds for someone to steal a car. Here are a few tips to keep this from happening to you.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy