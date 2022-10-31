ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Open enrollment for health insurance starts Nov. 1

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Plb2s_0itgS2pv00

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act opens Tuesday, November 1.

Those who do not receive health insurance can sign up for affordable coverage starting this week.

Philadelphia man newest guilty plea in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring

If you are re-applying for coverage, or want to change coverage from this past year, you must do so before December 15th. If you are applying for the first time, you have until January 15th to do submit an application.

Jeremy Smith works for West Virginia Navigator, a team of experts who help folks understand the coverage they need, and pick the right plan for them, all free of cost.

“Studies show that folks that have health coverage are healthier overall. It allows you to go to a doctor and get problems checked out before they become big problems. So it’s always good to have a relationship with a healthcare facility,” Smith told 59News.

“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard

West Virginia Navigator is an entirely free service designed to help you pick the plan that’s right for you.

You can visit West Virginia Navigator’s website or call them at 304-356-5834 to book an appointment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Grant program helps West Virginians pay their property taxes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in West Virginia and are unable to pay your property taxes, the West Virginia Housing Development fund has a program designed to help you pay for some of the costs of being a homeowner. “We have about 30 million dollars to spend on...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV’s 10th Annual Open Enrollment begins tomorrow

Charleston, WV – The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period begins tomorrow and new rules have changed the program to expand eligibility. Last year, a record number of people enrolled in healthcare coverage through the Marketplace. In West Virginia, more than 9 in 10 people who got their insurance on the Marketplace were eligible for a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVSOM celebrates 50 years

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) —  A staple of Southern West Virginia, celebrates a milestone. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine turns fifty years old. Students, staff, alumni and distinguished guests are invited to come and attend various events to celebrate the momentous occasion for the school and all that it endured over the years. “I […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WV WIC celebrates national family literacy month

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, is recognizing the importance of reaching developmental milestones through reading as part of National Family Literacy Month for the month of November. West Virginia WIC is partnering with the Centers for Disease […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNS

AG Morrisey warns consumers when buying used vehicles

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging car buyers to be cognizant while buying used vehicles that may have been submerged in water and possibly water damaged during Hurricane Ian. “Flood-damaged vehicles could soon enter the preowned market due to the devastation brought by Hurricane Ian in Florida and other states. […]
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

Everything you need to know for the end of Daylight Saving Time

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, as our clocks fall back to Standard Time. Some folks might be happy to hear you’ll get an extra hour of sleep before work on Monday, but before you know it, it will be getting dark earlier every day. The idea for Daylight Saving Time […]
BECKLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy