Open enrollment for health insurance starts Nov. 1

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act opens Tuesday, November 1.

Those who do not receive health insurance can sign up for affordable coverage starting this week.

If you are re-applying for coverage, or want to change coverage from this past year, you must do so before December 15th. If you are applying for the first time, you have until January 15th to do submit an application.

Jeremy Smith works for West Virginia Navigator, a team of experts who help folks understand the coverage they need, and pick the right plan for them, all free of cost.

“Studies show that folks that have health coverage are healthier overall. It allows you to go to a doctor and get problems checked out before they become big problems. So it’s always good to have a relationship with a healthcare facility,” Smith told 59News.

West Virginia Navigator is an entirely free service designed to help you pick the plan that’s right for you.

You can visit West Virginia Navigator’s website or call them at 304-356-5834 to book an appointment.

