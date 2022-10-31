Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. Rest of the Week: We’re warming up into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies on Thursday with clouds and humidity increasing by Friday. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most areas will stay dry. A weakening line of storms will be moving in from the west overnight Friday and early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally west of Baton Rouge under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The Marginal Risk may get extended eastward for Saturday. We’ll know if that’s the case with Thursday morning’s update from the Storm Prediction Center.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO