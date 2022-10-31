Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Thursday Night Forecast: Very warm and breezy on Friday; Morning rain on game day
Tonight: Areas of fog by morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s for most spots. Friday: We’re expecting clouds and humidity to increase on Friday. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most areas will stay dry. A few more showers will be possible Friday evening. A weakening line of storms will be moving in from the west overnight Friday and early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally from Baton Rouge and westward under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
brproud.com
Wednesday Night Forecast: Spring-like weather continues; Rain returns over the weekend
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. Rest of the Week: We’re warming up into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies on Thursday with clouds and humidity increasing by Friday. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most areas will stay dry. A weakening line of storms will be moving in from the west overnight Friday and early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally west of Baton Rouge under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The Marginal Risk may get extended eastward for Saturday. We’ll know if that’s the case with Thursday morning’s update from the Storm Prediction Center.
Power outage reported in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
Equipment failure causes outage, leaving 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An equipment failure was the cause of a power outage in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. Spokesman for Entergy Louisiana, David Freese stated, “We’ve restored thousands of customers and...
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck on LSU campus Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a Thursday (November 3) evening crash on LSU Campus. The incident occurred near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and officials say the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. For...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the date for its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
brproud.com
BRPD: One injured in early morning stabbing on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. Officers arrived in the 1600 block of Convention St. and found one stabbing victim. The victim is expected to survive. The investigation into this stabbing...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge firefighters rescue resident, animals in morning house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A resident, three dogs and a snake were rescued by Baton Rouge firefighters in a Thursday morning house fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews responded to the 8000 block of Airline Highway Thursday, Nov. 3 where all rescued are uninjured. Officials said...
NOLA.com
Try these tailgating recipes from the archives for this weekend's big game
This weekend's home game between LSU and Alabama is shaping up to be the biggest tailgating event in recent years, but pregame picnics and celebrations are nothing new to Baton Rouge. We took a look back at The Advocate's archives to find some tailgating classics worthy of bringing back to...
wbrz.com
Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
brproud.com
Central FD at the scene of gas leak on Hampton Village Ave.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak. CFD arrived at a location in the 12000 block of Hampton Village Ave. around 7:50 a.m. and found a small gas leak. Investigators determined that a construction company hit a gas line and this is...
brproud.com
Crash with injuries at Harry Drive near N. Carrollton Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (November 3) afternoon crash on Harry Drive near the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and North Donmoor Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) at the scene. At...
BRFD rescues dogs, snake from house fire along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department reportedly rescued multiple pets from a house fire Thursday, Nov. 3. It got started just after 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of a frontage road that appears to be Airline Highway, near Meadowood Street. Officials said they...
brproud.com
3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
brproud.com
Update: I-10 West reopens after crash at I-10/110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – I-10 west in Baton Rouge is back open following a crash. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials are responding to a Tuesday evening crash on I-10/110. According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 West is closed and congestion is approaching...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
brproud.com
Truck linked to West Baton Rouge Parish gas station thefts; tips wanted
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for information regarding a truck linked to multiple gas station thefts. The sheriff’s office shared an image of a truck and said it has been involved in “multiple” local gas station thefts.
brproud.com
Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails
PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2). The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating morning shooting on North 31st Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday morning (Oct. 29) shooting on North 31st Street. According to BRPD, Randall Parker, 64, was helping a female victim who was being attacked by a male suspect, when Parker was shot. Parker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Comments / 0