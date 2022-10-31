ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Thursday Night Forecast: Very warm and breezy on Friday; Morning rain on game day

Tonight: Areas of fog by morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s for most spots. Friday: We’re expecting clouds and humidity to increase on Friday. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most areas will stay dry. A few more showers will be possible Friday evening. A weakening line of storms will be moving in from the west overnight Friday and early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally from Baton Rouge and westward under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Wednesday Night Forecast: Spring-like weather continues; Rain returns over the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. Rest of the Week: We’re warming up into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies on Thursday with clouds and humidity increasing by Friday. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most areas will stay dry. A weakening line of storms will be moving in from the west overnight Friday and early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally west of Baton Rouge under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The Marginal Risk may get extended eastward for Saturday. We’ll know if that’s the case with Thursday morning’s update from the Storm Prediction Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Power outage reported in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck on LSU campus Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a Thursday (November 3) evening crash on LSU Campus. The incident occurred near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and officials say the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. For...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD: One injured in early morning stabbing on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. Officers arrived in the 1600 block of Convention St. and found one stabbing victim. The victim is expected to survive. The investigation into this stabbing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Central FD at the scene of gas leak on Hampton Village Ave.

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak. CFD arrived at a location in the 12000 block of Hampton Village Ave. around 7:50 a.m. and found a small gas leak. Investigators determined that a construction company hit a gas line and this is...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Crash with injuries at Harry Drive near N. Carrollton Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (November 3) afternoon crash on Harry Drive near the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and North Donmoor Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) at the scene. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Update: I-10 West reopens after crash at I-10/110

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – I-10 west in Baton Rouge is back open following a crash. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials are responding to a Tuesday evening crash on I-10/110. According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 West is closed and congestion is approaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails

PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2). The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.
PAULINA, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating morning shooting on North 31st Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday morning (Oct. 29) shooting on North 31st Street. According to BRPD, Randall Parker, 64, was helping a female victim who was being attacked by a male suspect, when Parker was shot. Parker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA

