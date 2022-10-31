Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Power outage reported in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
brproud.com
BRPD: One injured in early morning stabbing on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. Officers arrived in the 1600 block of Convention St. and found one stabbing victim. The victim is expected to survive. The investigation into this stabbing...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
brproud.com
Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Emergency services are responding to a crash on the campus of LSU on Thursday afternoon. According to EMS, a motorcycle crash was reported in the Thomas Boyd hall parking lot on LSU’s campus. One person has been taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at the time.
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck on LSU campus Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a Thursday (November 3) evening crash on LSU Campus. The incident occurred near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and officials say the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. For...
brproud.com
Crash with injuries at Harry Drive near N. Carrollton Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (November 3) afternoon crash on Harry Drive near the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and North Donmoor Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) at the scene. At...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
brproud.com
‘Equipment failure’ to blame for power outage around S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Entergy has been working hard to restore power for some in the area of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. The outage happened overnight and it is “related to an equipment failure on the distribution system,” according to Entergy. Initially, around 2,400 customers were...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police officer involved in car crash in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a car accident involving a Baton Rouge police officer Thursday morning. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDonald, the officer was heading to a training session around 8:30 a.m. when he ran into another vehicle on Nelson Street and 40th Street. McDonald says the officer’s car flipped over and police are investigating whether or not he was distracted.
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
theadvocate.com
See which Baton Rouge auto dealer is renovating a Florida Boulevard property
Gerry Lane Enterprises is turning a building on Florida Boulevard into a showroom for its fleet vehicle sales and a centralized operations office. About 40 to 50 people will work in the building at 6757 Florida, said Tyler Lane, executive manager of Gerry Lane Chevrolet. A small fleet vehicle office is based out of the back of Gerry Lane Chevrolet, but the new building will have space for customers to see the trucks and cars that are available. Plans are to open the 20,169-square-foot building by the end of the year. Harvey Honore Enterprises is the general contractor.
brproud.com
Investigative committee for CATS System frustrated with lack of compliance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After major turmoil within the Capital Area Transit System, six East Baton Rouge council members established a committee to take a deeper look into the bus system. The CATS system has been under the spotlight after controversies like leaving employees with no health insurance....
brproud.com
BRPD investigating morning shooting on North 31st Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday morning (Oct. 29) shooting on North 31st Street. According to BRPD, Randall Parker, 64, was helping a female victim who was being attacked by a male suspect, when Parker was shot. Parker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
brproud.com
Visually impaired woman to receive once-in-a-lifetime home in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The cost of living continues to rise and economic experts warn of a recession hitting in the next few months. Despite this, one group is helping a woman move forward financially. At a time when it’s getting tougher to afford a new home, new...
wbrz.com
Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
brproud.com
LSP searching for driver who fled after late night chase on I-10 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The search continues for someone who led law enforcement on a chase around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. “Troopers were attempting to make a traffic stop when a driver was observed driving at a high rate of speed,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
Comments / 0