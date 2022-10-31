ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Power outage reported in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
BRPD: One injured in early morning stabbing on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. Officers arrived in the 1600 block of Convention St. and found one stabbing victim. The victim is expected to survive. The investigation into this stabbing...
Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Emergency services are responding to a crash on the campus of LSU on Thursday afternoon. According to EMS, a motorcycle crash was reported in the Thomas Boyd hall parking lot on LSU’s campus. One person has been taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at the time.
Pedestrian struck on LSU campus Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a Thursday (November 3) evening crash on LSU Campus. The incident occurred near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and officials say the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. For...
Crash with injuries at Harry Drive near N. Carrollton Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (November 3) afternoon crash on Harry Drive near the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and North Donmoor Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) at the scene. At...
Baton Rouge police officer involved in car crash in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a car accident involving a Baton Rouge police officer Thursday morning. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDonald, the officer was heading to a training session around 8:30 a.m. when he ran into another vehicle on Nelson Street and 40th Street. McDonald says the officer’s car flipped over and police are investigating whether or not he was distracted.
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
See which Baton Rouge auto dealer is renovating a Florida Boulevard property

Gerry Lane Enterprises is turning a building on Florida Boulevard into a showroom for its fleet vehicle sales and a centralized operations office. About 40 to 50 people will work in the building at 6757 Florida, said Tyler Lane, executive manager of Gerry Lane Chevrolet. A small fleet vehicle office is based out of the back of Gerry Lane Chevrolet, but the new building will have space for customers to see the trucks and cars that are available. Plans are to open the 20,169-square-foot building by the end of the year. Harvey Honore Enterprises is the general contractor.
BRPD investigating morning shooting on North 31st Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday morning (Oct. 29) shooting on North 31st Street. According to BRPD, Randall Parker, 64, was helping a female victim who was being attacked by a male suspect, when Parker was shot. Parker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
LSP searching for driver who fled after late night chase on I-10 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The search continues for someone who led law enforcement on a chase around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. “Troopers were attempting to make a traffic stop when a driver was observed driving at a high rate of speed,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
