Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8

Chronicle
Thurston County Homeless Camps Could Be Allowed With More Flexibility Under Proposed Change
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a proposed permanent law change. The county adopted an interim emergency housing ordinance in June 2019. Since then, the Board of County Commissioners has repeatedly renewed the ordinance, even though it has never been used to permit an encampment.
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
Chronicle
Q&A: Candidates for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
In an article published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner candidates Kevin Emerson and Mike Hadaller were profiled and asked questions concerning their campaign goals, what drove them to run and why they were the better option for PUD commissioner compared to their opponent.
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
Chronicle
Responses Include Law Enforcement, Employee Raises After Thurston County Asks Public How to Spend Money
More people who used a Thurston County budget simulation tool supported fulfilling budget requests, rather than rejecting them, for public works, employee raises, law enforcement and more. The county launched the tool three weeks ago to solicit public feedback on which General Fund budget requests the Board of County Commissioners...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
thejoltnews.com
Homelessness state of public health emergency continues in Olympia
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance that declares a continuing state of public health emergency related to human health and environmental conditions caused by increasing houselessness on Tuesday, October 25. Initially adopted in July 2018, the city council reviews the conditions every six months to determine if the declaration...
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
KOMO News
Workers at Kitsap County hospital call for leadership's resignation amid 'staffing crisis'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Health care workers at St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County are calling for the hospital's leaders to resign due to years of what workers are calling "inaction" on leadership's part to handle staffing challenges at the hospital. "After years of inaction from hospital leadership, the...
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia wins $9M grant for marine port improvements
The Port of Olympia was awarded a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project by the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. “The federal government’s funding for port infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates how critical ports are to the economy and to our communities,” commented Port...
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Chronicle
Toledo School District Proposes Levy Measure to Fund Stadium
The Toledo School Board will vote next month on a resolution to place a capital levy proposal on the February ballot that, if approved, would allow the district to complete the stadium “as promised in 1996,” the district announced Tuesday. The board requested the resolution for the ballot...
KOMO News
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
Chronicle
Mineral Lake YMCA Camp Opposition Arises Again in Hearing Ahead of Decision Next Week
Rezones may seem to be among the more mundane actions of local government. But, to some residents of Mineral, an unincorporated community north of Morton, such an action would be “unacceptable” or could even “eviscerate the very essence” of the area. Six people from the town...
bellevuereporter.com
King County warns of potential for severe flooding
Weather experts predict a third consecutive La Nina winter storm pattern with likely wetter-than-normal conditions this flood season, and King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Flood District Chair Dave Upthegrove are encouraging flood preparedness. “Climate change is already increasing our odds of seeing more frequent and more intense...
St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone
St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
Chronicle
Leaf Exchange and Styrofoam Recycling Event Scheduled for Nov. 5; Document Shredding Will Be Available
WSU Extension Lewis County Master Recycler Composter volunteers are hosting ta leaf exchange and styrofoam recycling event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside the Lewis County Central Solid Waste Transfer Station. The station is located at 1411 S. Tower Ave. in Centralia. The volunteers...
Seattle, Washington
King County Recorder Office Record Processing Delay
The King County Recorder’s Office will be moving from the Administration Building to King Street Center (201 S Jackson St) starting in mid-November 2022. The move will take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time, the recording processing of paper documents will be severely delayed. Online submittals will continue to be processed. This will affect SDCI projects that need to be recorded such as lot boundary adjustments, unit lot subdivisions, short plats, MHA, and ECA covenants.
