Neil Patrick Harris and Family Dress Up as Fast Food Icons for Halloween

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just like any other year, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their two kids, Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris, totally took over Halloween with their extravagant costumes.

This time, they decided to embody various fast food icons, with Harris as a worn-down Ronald McDonald, Burtka as a sleepy Burger King, Gideon as a tiny Colonel Sanders, and Harper as a cheeky Wendy.

Harris shared the amazing final shot of the family's photoshoot, which included many fast food items strewn about the room.

He captioned the photo, "Trick Or Meat Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family," before directing people to check out Burtka's account for behind-the-scenes photos of the process to get the perfect shot.

The family had plenty of fans in the comments, with actor Gilles Marini writing, "So freaking hilarious… WOW 🤣 Happy Halloween guys."

Even the Kentucky Fried Chicken Instagram account commented on the post, writing, "The most ambitious crossover event in history."

Burtka's post started with the same final photo, with the caption, "Trick or Meat!! Here is our family Halloween photo, year 11! I hope 'da da dat da daaaaa your lovin’ it' Plus extra behind-the-scenes photos. Happy Halloween!!"

The rest of the photos included show Harris doing Burtka's makeup and then his own, using a photo of McDonald on his phone as a reference as he painted his whole face white.

In another photo, Harris considered various poses for each person as they prepared to take the picture, while both Harper and Gideon had fun while they waited.

Chef Cat Cora commented on Burtka's post, writing, "Omg this is soooo amazing. We are joining your family pleaseeee."

Others replied, "Incredible! You guys are fabulous!!! 🎃🎃🧡🧡" and "Ok you guys own Halloween," loving the original costumes.

A few days ago, Burtka started hyping up this year's group Halloween outfit by sharing a look back at years past, writing, "Who’s excited for HALLOWEEN?!? What’s your favorite family shot? What are you going to be this year??"

Before their fast food costume, the Burtka-Harris family dressed up as Star Wars characters, famous artists, and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory characters, to name a few.

