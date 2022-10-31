ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galvin, WA

Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022

Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022

Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
GALVIN, WA
Chronicle

Missing Thurston County Woman Found Three Days Later in Centralia

A Tumwater woman who went missing Oct. 21 was found days later in Centralia, according to police. Roberta A. Hartnell, 68, was reported missing about 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of her adult family home in Tumwater near Buttercup Street. Police at the time suspected that her son...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022

Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Murder Charge Dropped in Grays Harbor County Death

The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of James Harris: 1968-2022

James Orlando Harris was born March 8, 1968, in Longview, Washington. He was a beloved father, son, little brother, and favorite uncle. He attended Winlock Elementary School, Mount St. Helens High School, and Lower Columbia College. James tragically passed away as a victim of homicide on Oct. 9, 2022, in...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Two Men Charged for Breaking Into Centralia Properties in July

Two men accused of stealing $3,796 worth of items from a Lincoln Creek Road property in July are now facing felony burglary and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Ryan L. Winings, 51, of Centralia, and Jeremiah E. Glenn, 35, of Chehalis, are accused of breaking the locks to a gate and a large container on an unoccupied Lincoln Creek Road property and stealing a total of 29 items, including a new trimmer and miscellaneous power tools, just after 9:20 a.m. on July 17. The two allegedly returned on July 18 and used bolt cutters to break the lock on a neighbor’s residence.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician

The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
CHEHALIS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent

Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Q&A: Candidates for Lewis County PUD Commissioner

In an article published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner candidates Kevin Emerson and Mike Hadaller were profiled and asked questions concerning their campaign goals, what drove them to run and why they were the better option for PUD commissioner compared to their opponent.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Community Policy