Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022
Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022
Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
Chronicle
Missing Thurston County Woman Found Three Days Later in Centralia
A Tumwater woman who went missing Oct. 21 was found days later in Centralia, according to police. Roberta A. Hartnell, 68, was reported missing about 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of her adult family home in Tumwater near Buttercup Street. Police at the time suspected that her son...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022
Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Chronicle
Murder Charge Dropped in Grays Harbor County Death
The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James Harris: 1968-2022
James Orlando Harris was born March 8, 1968, in Longview, Washington. He was a beloved father, son, little brother, and favorite uncle. He attended Winlock Elementary School, Mount St. Helens High School, and Lower Columbia College. James tragically passed away as a victim of homicide on Oct. 9, 2022, in...
Chronicle
Bail Set for Four Suspects Arrested After Centralia Overdose Death; Court Documents Detail Investigation
Four people were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 26-year-old Centralia man, the Centralia Police Department announced Thursday. The victim has since been identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as Justin R. Maggi. Centralia officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300...
Chronicle
A Hiker and His Puppy Were Shot Dead on a Remote Washington Trail; Investigation Has Been as Strange as the Killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
kptv.com
Frustration continues over the investigation into Lewis County homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Not even a week after the Lewis County Corner’s office ruled 49-year-old Aron Christensen’s death a homicide, the county prosecutor’s office handed the case back to the sheriff’s office despite two suspects being referred charges. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said prosecutors...
Chronicle
Four Arrested, Suspected Fentanyl Seized by Centralia, JNET Detectives Investigating Overdose Death
Four men were arrested Wednesday for alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 26-year-old Centralia man, the Centralia Police Department announced Thursday. The victim has not been identified by the Centralia Police Department. Centralia officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of South Pearl Street at...
Chronicle
Two Men Charged for Breaking Into Centralia Properties in July
Two men accused of stealing $3,796 worth of items from a Lincoln Creek Road property in July are now facing felony burglary and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Ryan L. Winings, 51, of Centralia, and Jeremiah E. Glenn, 35, of Chehalis, are accused of breaking the locks to a gate and a large container on an unoccupied Lincoln Creek Road property and stealing a total of 29 items, including a new trimmer and miscellaneous power tools, just after 9:20 a.m. on July 17. The two allegedly returned on July 18 and used bolt cutters to break the lock on a neighbor’s residence.
Chronicle
Sirens: Tased by Security; Drunk in the Drive-Thru; Marble Shot at Residence; Indecent Exposure
• A camera was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 31. • Grocery items were reported stolen from the 200 block of South Tower Avenue just before 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 31. The case is under investigation.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2M For Man Accused of Carrying $5M Worth of Narcotics Into Lewis County
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than $5 million worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in his vehicle. A sergeant with the Centralia Police Department had stopped the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, for...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Woman Also Allegedly Stole $10,500 From Credit Union in Unrelated Case
Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Centralia man accused of strangling a woman on Sunday. The defendant, Vuth Vinn, 39, is accused of striking the victim in the face “several times with an open hand” before choking her, according to court documents. When officers responded to...
Chronicle
Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician
The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent
Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
Chronicle
Q&A: Candidates for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
In an article published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner candidates Kevin Emerson and Mike Hadaller were profiled and asked questions concerning their campaign goals, what drove them to run and why they were the better option for PUD commissioner compared to their opponent.
KOMO News
Drug overdose death leads to multiple arrests, guns and fentanyl pills seized in Centralia
CENTRALIA, Wash. — An investigation into the drug overdose death of a man in Centralia led to four arrests, five firearms being seized, and more than 100 suspected fentanyl pills being recovered earlier this week. Officials with the Centralia Police Department (CPD) said officers were dispatched to a home...
Chronicle
Thurston County Homeless Camps Could Be Allowed With More Flexibility Under Proposed Change
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a proposed permanent law change. The county adopted an interim emergency housing ordinance in June 2019. Since then, the Board of County Commissioners has repeatedly renewed the ordinance, even though it has never been used to permit an encampment.
Comments / 0