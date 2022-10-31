ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Western Conference Player of the Week Award

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBbbi_0itgR06g00

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the second Western Conference Player of the Week Award.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season, has earned the second Western Conference Player of the Week Award due to his past three performances.

Gilgeous-Alexander, now in his fifth season in the NBA, averaged 31.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game through three contests over the past week.

Oklahoma City finished 3-0 in those games.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is likely to contend for the league’s Most Improved Player Award should he continue his hot start, is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game through the team’s first six games.

Even more than the statistical value, the former lottery selection has been instrumental in all three of OKC’s wins, two of which came against his former team the Los Angeles Clippers.

The first player to earn the award this season was Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Oklahoma City next takes on the Orlando Magic in a battle between the top two selectors in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Top pick Paolo Banchero has gotten off to a hot start in his NBA career, fitting right in with the league’s best players.

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will be sidelined the rest of the year with a Lisfranc injury, but the Thunder should have plenty of firepower for Tuesday’s contest regardless.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Tacko Fall is playing in China now and suddenly looks like prime Bill Russell

Y’all remember Tacko Fall right? How could you not? He’s a 7’ 6” man named “Tacko.” During his short stint in the NBA, Fall made viral headlines—concussing himself on ceilings, making his professional basketball teammates look like Smurfs, etc.—but largely failed to make a splash on the court. This offseason, however, Fall took his talents to Xianjiang and, if this mixtape is any indication, has suddenly become prime Bill Russell. Check it out.
NBC Sports

Wizards' paint defense a source of early-season optimism

Those who watched the Wizards closely last year know not to get carried away with early-season stats. The now-infamous 10-3 start did not seem like a mirage at the time, largely because their defense suggested it was sustainable. Because of that experience, skepticism is only natural. True evaluations can only...
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Butler boasts Heat will win title despite 2-5 start, loss to Dubs

The Miami Heat's 2022-23 season is off to a slow start, but Jimmy Butler remains confident in the team's ability to make a deep playoff run this upcoming summer. “We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler said to Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f--king championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a damn that we started 2-5."
MIAMI, FL
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
738
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy