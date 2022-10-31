Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was in U.S. IllegallyNews Breaking LIVEWashington, CA
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soonB.R. Shenoy
Related
Breed makes 'changes' to security detail following Paul Pelosi attack
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has joined the chorus of lawmakers expressing concern about their safety and evaluating security protection in the wake of the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi last week.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON — The man accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning he could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after brutal attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to repair a skull fracture...
The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands
It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
davisvanguard.org
News Reports: Interim SF District Attorney May Have Broken Law in June in DA Recall
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Less than a week before the election, news reports here Wednesday suggest interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins may have violated state law by sharing “sensitive case information with a fellow prosecutor while both of them were on their way out of the office” in October 2021.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
sfstandard.com
Paul Pelosi Attack: David DePape’s Neighbors Say He Was ‘Too Quiet,’ Right-Wing, Lived in This Garage
The alleged attacker of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lived in a Richmond garage and was known to his neighbors as a quiet right-winger. David DePape was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting Mr. Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into the family’s San Francisco home. Both...
NBC Bay Area
Boss Recalls Pelosi Attack Suspect's Descent Into Extremism
When Frank Ciccarelli hired David DePape, he was homeless and living under a tree in Berkeley’s Aquatic Park. But he was quiet, likeable and a steady worker building decks with Ciccarelli for six years, he recalled Monday. And politically liberal. Three years ago, Ciccarelli worked out a way for...
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: San Francisco’s elite get to experience the ‘edge of hell’
S ome whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some...
We feel 'outcast': Dozens protest closure of Tenderloin Center in SF
A protest on the steps of San Francisco City Hall Thursday morning called on the city to continue providing the services of the Tenderloin Center, despite its planned closure in December.
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
Oakland mayoral candidate: Sheng Thao
KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce. Sheng […]
oaklandside.org
City’s investigation of alleged misconduct by Sheng Thao started in June—not October
Election observers are calling it an October surprise—a bomb intentionally dropped in the final stretch of an election to derail a candidate or boost another. But a former staffer’s complaint against Sheng Thao wasn’t first made in October. Rather, it was lodged in June and was slowly winding its way through the Public Ethics Commission’s administrative process until a political blogger amplified the allegations in an Oct. 25 interview posted to YouTube.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior
The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Car buried in Silicon Valley in the '90s may have been put there for insurance fraud, police say
A Mercedes-Benz found buried in the backyard of a home in an affluent San Francisco-area community may have been put there for insurance fraud, Atherton police said Thursday. The 1991 500 SL car was found buried beneath 4 to 5 feet of earth as landscapers were doing a project at the home on Oct. 20.
californiaglobe.com
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk tweets then deletes anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted and then deleted an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Musk tweeted a link to an article full of unfounded claims about Paul Pelosi. Musk tweeted out the...
svvoice.com
Why the 49ers are spending big on my dad’s re-election when he doesn’t want them to and why we need to end the Gillmor-York feud costing residents millions – Letter to the Editor
For the past month, I’ve spent my evenings knocking on doors to engage with Santa Clara residents ahead of an extremely important City Council election – one which my father, Raj Chahal, is contesting in for re-election. When I have conversations with residents, I’m usually greeted enthusiastically by neighbors who have seen first-hand the work my dad has done to tirelessly represent Santa Clarans on Council. However, occasionally, I meet a resident who asks, “is your dad taking money from the 49ers?” I applaud these residents for asking us tough questions like these that matter. Yet, unfortunately, Mayor Gillmor, who handpicked my father’s opposition, has invested heavily in a misinformation campaign, and I want to set the record straight.
NBC News
530K+
Followers
59K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0