NBC News

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say

WASHINGTON — The man accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning he could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
NBC News

The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands

It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
NBC Bay Area

Boss Recalls Pelosi Attack Suspect's Descent Into Extremism

When Frank Ciccarelli hired David DePape, he was homeless and living under a tree in Berkeley’s Aquatic Park. But he was quiet, likeable and a steady worker building decks with Ciccarelli for six years, he recalled Monday. And politically liberal. Three years ago, Ciccarelli worked out a way for...
KRON4 News

Oakland mayoral candidate: Sheng Thao

KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce. Sheng […]
oaklandside.org

City’s investigation of alleged misconduct by Sheng Thao started in June—not October

Election observers are calling it an October surprise—a bomb intentionally dropped in the final stretch of an election to derail a candidate or boost another. But a former staffer’s complaint against Sheng Thao wasn’t first made in October. Rather, it was lodged in June and was slowly winding its way through the Public Ethics Commission’s administrative process until a political blogger amplified the allegations in an Oct. 25 interview posted to YouTube.
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior

The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
CBS San Francisco

Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.   One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
californiaglobe.com

Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race

The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
svvoice.com

Why the 49ers are spending big on my dad’s re-election when he doesn’t want them to and why we need to end the Gillmor-York feud costing residents millions – Letter to the Editor

For the past month, I’ve spent my evenings knocking on doors to engage with Santa Clara residents ahead of an extremely important City Council election – one which my father, Raj Chahal, is contesting in for re-election. When I have conversations with residents, I’m usually greeted enthusiastically by neighbors who have seen first-hand the work my dad has done to tirelessly represent Santa Clarans on Council. However, occasionally, I meet a resident who asks, “is your dad taking money from the 49ers?” I applaud these residents for asking us tough questions like these that matter. Yet, unfortunately, Mayor Gillmor, who handpicked my father’s opposition, has invested heavily in a misinformation campaign, and I want to set the record straight.
NBC News

NBC News

