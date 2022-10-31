Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process
Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
A federal judge has ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Associate Justice Elena Kagan placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday
Federal Judge Concludes Trump Lied About Voter Fraud ‘Both in Court and to the Public,’ Applies Crime-Fraud Exception to Docs Held by John Eastman
Former President Donald Trump knew that voter fraud numbers that he cited were false but continued to tout them “both in court and to the public,” a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. On top of ratcheting up the pressure on the 45th president, the decision means that Trump’s...
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
Former Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment," says there was no explicit prior plan to enter Capitol
Washington — A former Oath Keeper testified in court on Monday that he came to Washington, D.C. with other members of the far-right militia ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Graydon Young, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Raleigh News & Observer
Judge jails young N.C. defendant in Capitol riot; says violence was ‘based on a lie.’
After Aiden Bilyard pleaded guilty Thursday to a violent felony in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, his attorneys cited his age and his cooperation with the government in asking that he be allowed to return home to North Carolina until his Feb. 2 sentencing. U.S. Senior District Judge Reggie...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Judge rejects Justice Department's attempt at limiting DAPL suit scope
(Bismarck, ND) -- A judge is rejecting the federal Justice Department's attempt to limit the scope of North Dakota's legal claim in connection with a suit related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The state of North Dakota is suing for 38-million dollars from the federal government to cover the...
U.S. judge denies restraining order against group accused of voter intimidation
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday.
Pennsylvania court orders counties not to count undated, incorrectly dated ballots
(WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ordered county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or have incorrectly dated outer envelopes. The order also says county board of elections should segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the November 8 election. Voters who […]
An Arizona court seems to think voter intimidation isn’t voter intimidation
The First Amendment’s free speech clause grants a lot of protection for false and odious speech. It also protects freedom of association. So if a group of people want to get together to protest the results of the 2020 election and falsely claim that Donald J. Trump won that election over Joe Biden, that is their right. Depending on the state, they may even have the right to do so openly carrying firearms. What they don’t have the right to do is to interfere with others’ constitutionally protected voting rights, such as by standing around ballot drop boxes in military gear with weapons intimidating voters against casting their ballots.
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
Eastman appeals court order to turn over emails to Jan. 6 committee
John Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign who helped craft its strategy to buck the certification of the 2020 election results, has appealed to a federal appeals court after he was ordered to turn over emails to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Eastman on Thursday...
PBS NewsHour
