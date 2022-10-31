Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso Assistant DA withdraws from Walmart shooting case amid DA office crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, sent a letter to the judge presiding over the Walmart case saying he is withdrawing from the Walmart shooting case. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. In his letter he said:. While...
KVIA
Appeals court denies motion to dismiss murder indictment of El Paso man
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas 8th Court of Appeals has ruled that a murder indictment can remain in place on a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside an East El Paso bar nearly six years ago. In a ruling posted Nov. 2, the appellate court...
cbs4local.com
Beto O'Rourke votes in El Paso during early voting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke voted with his wife and mother at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. Early voting is underway for the General Election. O’Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman and...
cbs4local.com
Jury trial date set in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A jury trial date in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her position was set Wednesday. The court set the trial date as March 13, 2023, according to an order signed by Judge Tyron D. Lewis. A scheduling hearing...
cbs4local.com
25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
cbs4local.com
Petition asking for removal of El Paso's DA Yvonne Rosales to be prosecuted
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales moved forward Tuesday to go to trial. County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal filed a Notice of Intent to Proceed in the Removal of the District Attorney at the El Paso County Courthouse. Notice Intent...
Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
cbs4local.com
American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
KVIA
Canutillo ISD superintendent accuses school board candidates of violating state election law
EL PASO, Texas -- Three school board candidates of the Canutillo Independent School district have been accused of violating state election law by the district's superintendent, El Paso Matters reported. Superintendent Pedro Galaviz said Canutillo ISD's Board of Trustees candidates Breanne Barnes, Andy Gomez and Salvador Gonzalez have illegally been...
KVIA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, stopped in his hometown on Thursday. O'Rourke visited a polling location at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. The candidate made it a point to go after young voters. "Young voters are going to win...
cbs4local.com
El Paso leaders, Gov. Abbott reveal new Spectrum center expected to create 1K jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
cbs4local.com
El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
cbs4local.com
Texas Governor Abbott urges supporters to vote during campaign event in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
KVIA
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
cbs4local.com
El Paso finds ways to transform and revamp downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is working to find ways to revitalize downtown. The project, currently in the works, is called the Downtown Uptown project. The goal is to revamp the area by making it a place where people can live, but also play.
cbs4local.com
Some voters confused over Canutillo ISD ballot question
CANUTILLO, Texas (CBS4) — Election Day is just around the corner and one Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) bond opposition has some people confused. CSID placed a $264 million bond referendum on this year's ballot. The bond is split into two different propositions. Proposition A focuses on improving facilities...
ACLU condemns Texas Border Patrol agents' use of pepper balls against protesting migrants
The ACLU called in the incident "the latest in a long line of abuses carried out by CBP."
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
KVIA
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
cbs4local.com
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
