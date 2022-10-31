ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers residents awaiting first debris pickup since Hurricane Ian

By Elisia Alonso
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXDVh_0itgPqPR00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People living in Fort Myers are still waiting for their first round of debris pickup since Hurricane Ian landed.

Homes along Winkler Road and El Rio Avenue were filled with nearly two feet of floodwater and raw sewage. A nearby river and the neighborhood’s sewer system flooded nearly every home.

“They’re putting things out and well, now the smell is getting strong from the debris and I hope soon they’ll come to pick it up,” said Annie Ivy of Fort Myers.

On Sunday neighbors saw crews working along McGregor Boulevard.

They told NBC2 they’re staying patient and know help is on the way.

In the meantime, many are focusing on rebuilding and construction crews are working around the mess.

“This is not just tree debris. This is home debris and we’ve never really seen this, so it’s going to take some time. [Crews are] working their butts off,” said Chris Madnano of Fort Myers.

For those wanting to clear their curbs faster, several debris sites have been opened. Taking both vegetation, construction, and metal debris.

These four locations will be open daily starting this morning at 7:30 a.m. and will be open until 6:30 p.m. at night.

  • Mosquito control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres
  • Brooks park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers
  • San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers
  • Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

