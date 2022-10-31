Read full article on original website
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
Dangerous Cities in New Mexico
New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
Fernández visits Clovis, Tucumcari on Farm Bill, veterans
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the representative’s office, US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-New Mexico District 3 will visit Tucumcari on Wednesday as part of a two-day tour focused on the upcoming Farm Bill, as well as meeting with veterans and local officials. On Wednesday morning, as detailed in the released […]
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
Department of Health reports first flu cases of they season in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO — The New Mexico Department of Health has reported the first positive flu tests of the season. Related video above: UNM doctor shows how easily germs can spread the flu. The Department of Health says positive tests have been reported across the state by clinical labs and...
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
New Mexicans encouraged to use NM Notify app to report positive COVID-19 home tests
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) encourages residents to download the NM Notify app and to report positive COVID-19 home tests on the app. Approximately 760,000 New Mexicans are already using the app to be notified if they’ve likely been exposed, allowing them to reduce the risk for their loved ones, seek timely medical attention, and stay home.
Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the...
Lead attorney in the Walmart shooter case withdraws “effective immediately”
EL PASO, Texas -- Curtis Cox, the lead prosecutor in the Walmart shooter case has withdrawn from the case, according to a letter obtained by ABC-7. In a letter to Judge Sam Medrano, Cox says, "While it is not the practice of Assistant District Attorneys in the 34th Judicial District to formally withdraw from specific cases, I am hereby doing so in regard to the.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
