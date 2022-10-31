ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goduke.com

Duke Travels to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for another ACC road weekend at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils will battle the Hokies Friday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network before a Sunday 1 p.m., contest in Winston-Salem. Sunday's match will be available on ACCNX. LAST...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Softball Announces 2023 Schedule

DURHAM – Head coach Marissa Young and the Duke softball program announced its 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday. The schedule consists of 51 regular season games, before the postseason begins in mid-May. The Blue Devils will play across four months and six states, facing 12 teams that made NCAA Tournament appearances last season.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Defeat Fayetteville State, 82-45, in Exhibition

DURHAM – No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition

The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to Wake Forest in ACC Quarterfinals

DURHAM – Wake Forest scored with 1:07 left in the first half and held off a Blue Devil flurry of shots down the stretch to capture a 1-0 victory over Duke in the 2022 ACC Field Hockey quarterfinal. The eighth-ranked Demon Deacons advance to the semifinals Nov. 2. Duke...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Three Blue Devils Travel to ITA National Fall Championships

DURHAM – Michael Heller, Garrett Johns, and Andrew Zhang of Duke men's tennis will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships which is set to begin Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. Johns, who is participating in the singles competition and...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Fall World Series Set to Begin Thursday

DURHAM – The Duke baseball program is set for its annual Fall World Series, Nov. 3-5. Duke head coach Chris Pollard appointed assistant coaches Ty Blankmeyer and Eric Tyler as captains of the Blue and Black teams, respectively. The two captains drafted their teams for the three-game series. SCHEDULE.
DURHAM, NC

