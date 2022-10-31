Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight
Fulton County Senior Center Spotlighted two of their members in their November 2022 Newsletter. These members are Steve and Diana Kline, who have been visiting the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon since 2007, shortly after they had built their home near Lyons. “We love coming to the Senior Center...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert school treasurer resigns, board hears update on developments
VAN WERT — The search is on for a new treasurer for Van Wert City Schools. The board of education, last Wednesday night, accepted the resignation of Michelle Mawer. Mawer had been with the district for the past three years. “I just want to thank Michelle publicly for the...
thevillagereporter.com
Richard Johnson (1943-2022)
Richard Walter Johnson, age 79, of Stryker, passed away on November 1, 2022, in his home. Richard was the music director at the Stryker Area Schools for many years. Richard was born on April 11, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio to the late Wilfred Peter “W.P. Jack” and Irene Elizabeth (Rataiczak) Johnson.
thevillagereporter.com
Ruth Blush (1936-2022)
Ruth Ann Blush, age 85 years, of Archbold, passed away early Sunday morning, October 30, 2022 at Promedica Defiance Hospital. She was born December 30, 1936 in Archbold to Charles and Mary (Miller) Terrell. A 1954 graduate of Archbold High School, she then went on to Goshen College then Defiance...
thevillagereporter.com
FCCC Preschool Goes Trick-Or-Treating
Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool went trick-or-treating for Halloween today gathering candy and goodies. Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Oliver Berteau (Bryan); Mark Helberg (Napoleon); Reggie Bostater (Delta); Brenex Baden (Archbold); Wren Fisher (Napoleon); Charlie Rentschler (Liberty Center); Brynn Bower (Wauseon); Aubree Ferry (Napoleon); Carolyn Blue (Holgate); Clayton Bogert (Wauseon); Lawson Scarberry (Liberty Center); and Hazley Reed (Napoleon).
thevillagereporter.com
Changes Coming To Skye Cinema In Wauseon
The Wauseon movie theater, Skye Cinema, has major changes in the works. First and foremost, new reclining seats will be taking the place of the current seats in four of the auditoriums. Currently, the plan is to focus on these four rooms first and switch over the other ones later.
thevillagereporter.com
Richard “Red” Whitney (1934-2022)
Richard L. “Red” Whitney, age 88, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 11:18 A.M. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where he was a resident. Mr. Whitney was a 1953 graduate of Edgerton High School. Throughout his work career, he worked at Edgerton Local Schools for many years, Day’s Furniture in Edgerton, and Fleetwood in Edgerton and Garrett, Indiana.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg featured in Ohio Magazine as a ‘Best Hometown’
PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Ohio Magazine as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns. The magazine is on newsstands now and recognizes Perrysburg among five great places to live, work, and visit. Perrysburg joins Athens, Bellfontaine, Kent, and Versailles as this year’s honorees. The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history, according to a news release from the city.
thevillagereporter.com
Martin “Marty” Lowe (1956-2022)
Martin “Marty” Lowe, age 66, of Wauseon, passed away on October 29, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Marty was a pastor and missionary, devoting his life to God. Marty was born on August 23, 1956, in Wauseon, to Vern and Esther (Stites) Lowe. On November...
thevillagereporter.com
Endless Creations On Bryan Square Filled With Great Gifts
ENDLESS CREATIONS OWNER … Mary Lazowski runs the delightful store on the west side of Bryan Courthouse Square, with lots of love and attention. She offers a place where over sixty tri state artisans can know their wares are being sold continually, while they are out selling them at craft fairs and other venues. Mary is standing beside a display of doggy bandanas and bowties by Three Dapper Dogs. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
swantonenterprise.com
Area girls nab first team all-league honors
The all-league girls soccer teams were recently announced by the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. Getting the top honor was Leah McQuade of Archbold who was named the NWOAL Player of the Year. Delta’s Paige Triana was tabbed as coach of the year in the league. Also receiving first team...
thevillagereporter.com
Life Changing Church Mission Team Returns To Santo Domingo
OCTOBER 22 TEAM … Sporting their team shirts that say Love Like Jesus, in English and in Spanish, the mission team who went to Santo Domingo from Life Changing Church was made up of (back row) Mitchell Smith, Tanner Wall and Scott Ray; (front row) Aleasha Smith, Aleesha Wall, Amy Ray, Tori flower, Rhonda Walz and Dani Brubaker. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
thevillagereporter.com
Susie Powell (1931-2022)
Susie Jane Powell, 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. She was born March 20, 1931, in Evansport, Ohio, daughter of the late George N. and Matilda E. (Cox) Koch. Susie was a 1949 graduate of Farmer High School. She married Kenneth...
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
thevillagereporter.com
Lyons Fire Department Hosts Annual Halloween Costume Contest
CONTEST … Some of the costume contest participants stand to take a picture with a tender from the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Lyons-Royalton Fire Department once again held their annual Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, October 31st. At 7:00 p.m. immediately following Trick-or-Treat in...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton White 3rd/4th Grade Flag Football Wins League Championships
SILVER BRACKET CHAMPS … On October 16th at Biddle Park in Wauseon, the Swanton White 3rd/4th grade flag football team captured the Silver Bracket league title. Swanton defeated Archbold Navy 25-14 in the championship game. The team is comprised of: Front Row-Aden Wilkes, Kyle Yeager, Finn Dowling, Lucas Miller. Second Row-Reed Reiner, Dez Boyd, Holden Gasche, Colin Moll, and coach Nick Tyson (back).
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools Superintendent: Morning Threat Received at Bus Garage; School Closed Today
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat this morning. APS Superintendent Nate Parker issued the following update for parents, guardians and students:. The threat referenced in my earlier alert was received at the Bus Garage. Working with the Michigan State Police, Adrian Police...
thevillagereporter.com
Wendell “Hump” Humphrey (1955-2022)
Wendell M. “Hump” Humphrey, age 67, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 10:58 P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio. Mr. Humphrey was a 1973 graduate of Edon High School and worked as a machinist with Edon...
