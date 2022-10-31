Read full article on original website
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
A week after an Olathe elementary school was forced to close down due to absences and illness, JCDHE has identified the cause.
12-year-old on the road to recovery after hayride accident at Halloween party on relative's farm
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
A highly contagious disease was responsible for a dramatic increase in illnesses at the school, a health department spokeswoman said.
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would light up a room and bring people together. Vehicle chase ends with car crashing through fence, up against Mission home. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Life is good at handing out unexpected, sometimes brutal, turns. For Nash Lindberg, that moment came on Aug. 7, 2020. Getting ready for a big seventh-grade year at Great Bend Middle School, Lindberg was at a friend’s house when he was accidentally shot. Facing paralysis from the waist down,...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At least one person is dead and seven others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Kansas, authorities said. Update 1:36 p.m. EDT Nov. 1: Police on Tuesday morning identified the victim who died as a 17-year-old, noting that an 18-year-old remained hospitalized, KMBC reported.
