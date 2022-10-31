Read full article on original website
Related
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
New Times
Political gospel: Assembly District 30 candidate Vicki Nohrden wrote a book saying that California's natural disasters are punishment from God
Spanning most of San Luis Obispo County and moving up the coastline to include Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, the 30th Assembly District will usher in either Democrat Dawn Addis or Republican Vicki Nohrden come Nov. 8. In campaign documents, Nohrden identifies as a nonprofit director, educator, and family court...
KTVU FOX 2
Push to increase California voter turnout
Many groups are pushing voters, especially younger ones, to come out and vote before Nov. 8. Allie Rasmus reports.
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
California: What to expect on election night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats dominate California politics. The party controls all statewide elected offices, has super majorities in both houses of the state Legislature and controls 80% of the state’s congressional seats. A Republican presidential candidate has not won California since George H.W. Bush in 1988. But that...
Why does it take California so long to count ballots?
With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
kusi.com
Will Catherine Blakespear be promoted to State Senate after failures leading SANDAG?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for California’s newly drawn 38th State Senate is expected to be close. Businessman Matt Gunderson (R) is running against Encinitas Mayor & SANDAG Chair Catherine Blakespear. Blakespear has centered her campaign around support for abortion, even though California allows abortion already, and...
'Extremely' safe Newsom campaigning across California for tight races, Prop 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The November election is one week from Tuesday, and about 13% of eligible voters have returned their ballot so far. Newsom has been campaigning up and down the state this week but not for himself. He’s campaigning for Democrats in tight races and for Proposition 1, which would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.
'Wrong time of year to do this': Advocates disagree with Newsom pausing $1B in homelessness funds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 58 counties, 13 largest cities, and a group of homeless service providers were in line to receive $1 billion in state spending for local governments if they submitted plans showing how they would use it for homelessness. But Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Despite ‘election fatigue’ and Democratic discontent, California turnout looks promising
The 2018 midterm elections drew an historic turnout, the heaviest since 1914. And despite voters’ growing disillusionment with politics overall, next week’s contests may produce similar results, according to election officials. After the election of Donald Trump in 2016, voters answered with a “blue wave” in 2018, flipping...
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
californiaglobe.com
California Needs A Reformer As State Controller
In a virtual one-party monopoly, the party in power can become complacent in vetting its statewide candidates. This is playing out in the race for California state controller, where all major California newspapers have taken the extraordinary step of endorsing the candidate from the minority party, Republican Lanhee Chen. The...
Gimme Shelter: Gavin Newsom promised 3.5 million homes. How’d he do?
Last time he was on the campaign trail, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised 3.5 million new homes to fix California’s housing crisis. Two housing reporters take stock of what he’s done so far.
californiaglobe.com
Kevin Kiley Polls with Strong Lead in House District 3 Going into Election Day
A debate last week between House District 3 candidates Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) and Dr. Kermit Jones was found to have not impacted the race whatsoever according to polling updates, signaling that Kiley will likely have a landslide victory next week. Begun in earnest this spring following the new 3rd...
Kidney dialysis on the ballot for the 3rd election in a row
For the third election in a row, there’s a push on the ballot to change how the dialysis industry operates. It’s called Proposition 29 and while there is a renewed effort to get it passed, there is also organized opposition to it. The critical function of a dialysis machine is to serve as a man-made […]
californiaglobe.com
Quality of Life is on California’s November Ballot
Californians’ quality of life is on a collision course with the rule of law. Escalating violent crime, lawlessness, open drug use, rampant homelessness, coupled with high inflation raising the costs of everything from food to gas to housing, is causing anxiety, fear, despair and disgust in the state’s residents.
Are ‘ballot selfies’ legal in California? This is what the law says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — You fill out your ballot and you want to show off having completed your civil duty, but are you allowed to do that by taking a picture of yourself and your ballot and posting it on social media? In the United States, there are more states that allow so-called ‘ballot selfies’ […]
California election 2022: It’s a puzzle
Test your knowledge of the 2022 California election, state politics and other assorted trivia with a CalMatters crossword puzzle.
Fossil fuel campaigns subvert democracy by undoing California drilling laws
Fossil fuel interests are spending big on local and state ballot measure referendums this year to dismantle laws that protect Californians and the climate.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 4