ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
CalMatters

Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Times

Political gospel: Assembly District 30 candidate Vicki Nohrden wrote a book saying that California's natural disasters are punishment from God

Spanning most of San Luis Obispo County and moving up the coastline to include Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, the 30th Assembly District will usher in either Democrat Dawn Addis or Republican Vicki Nohrden come Nov. 8. In campaign documents, Nohrden identifies as a nonprofit director, educator, and family court...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California: What to expect on election night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats dominate California politics. The party controls all statewide elected offices, has super majorities in both houses of the state Legislature and controls 80% of the state’s congressional seats. A Republican presidential candidate has not won California since George H.W. Bush in 1988. But that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Why does it take California so long to count ballots?

With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Needs A Reformer As State Controller

In a virtual one-party monopoly, the party in power can become complacent in vetting its statewide candidates. This is playing out in the race for California state controller, where all major California newspapers have taken the extraordinary step of endorsing the candidate from the minority party, Republican Lanhee Chen. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Kidney dialysis on the ballot for the 3rd election in a row

For the third election in a row, there’s a push on the ballot to change how the dialysis industry operates. It’s called Proposition 29 and while there is a renewed effort to get it passed, there is also organized opposition to it. The critical function of a dialysis machine is to serve as a man-made […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Quality of Life is on California’s November Ballot

Californians’ quality of life is on a collision course with the rule of law. Escalating violent crime, lawlessness, open drug use, rampant homelessness, coupled with high inflation raising the costs of everything from food to gas to housing, is causing anxiety, fear, despair and disgust in the state’s residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy