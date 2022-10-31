ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 168

Spider
3d ago

He is another one of the biggest jokes of the tRump inner circle. Only dumped him, did not pay him and then threw him under the bus.

Reply(3)
143
Marvelous1
2d ago

Rudy has to be the hardest working lawyer in the business...I mean when is he NOT in court??? He so much of a lawyer that he needs lawyers cause he can't lawyer!

Reply(16)
38
Klaatu
2d ago

Rudy's association with Donald Trump has left him a broken down has-been. What a shame, he had garnered so much national respect following 9/11.

Reply(3)
52
 

