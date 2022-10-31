Read full article on original website
Blue fences and yellow tape: a look into ongoing campus construction and renovation
Yale has a slate of major facilities projects in the works around campus. Last week, University Provost Scott Strobel released Yale’s annual facilities report, detailing 11 ongoing major projects. This new infrastructure, the provost said, will be critical for advancing the University’s academic priorities into the future. The flurry of construction and renovation projects has shuffled students and faculty around research spaces, offices, residences and classrooms at a rapid rate.
Students prepare voting plans in midterm elections
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will open for voters for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide which party will control the House and Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term. Students have the option to vote in the Connecticut elections or to vote absentee in...
Asian students host affirmative action teach-in
Asian students and organizations on campus are working to dispel misconceptions surrounding affirmative action. The Asian American Cultural Center hosted a virtual teach-in on Monday night, inviting representatives from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Asian Americans Advancing Justice. The event, a...
A guide to science courses for non-science majors
Navigating science classes at Yale is often a daunting task: courses tend to have prerequisites, reputations of high workloads or both. Yale College requires each student to take at least two science credits during their four years as part of the undergraduate science requirement. For students without a background in science, picking classes to fulfill this requirement can be intimidating.
PUANG: Accessibility is not a privilege
We’ve all been in class with that one person who is hacking up a lung and has a growing mountain of snotty used tissues on their desk. But, for some reason, they still came and are not masking. “It’s not COVID-19,” they say unconvincingly. “I’m not contagious.” As if...
Center of Language Study Director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl to retire
Center of Language Study director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after serving in the position for over 15 years. Her retirement was announced by Dean of Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler in a faculty-wide email on Wednesday. Van Deusen-Scholl – a professor adjunct of linguistics – assumed the position in 2007.
House director Timeica E. Bethel-Macaire talks new role during Trumbull College Tea
Assistant Dean of Yale College Timeica E. Bethel-Macaire ’11 shared stories from her life and introduced the future initiatives of the Afro-American Cultural Center at a Trumbull College Tea on Nov. 1. Bethel-Macaire, who was appointed director of the Afro-American Cultural Center earlier this year, sat with Trumbull Head...
