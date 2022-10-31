ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?

We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates

While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho officials want you to report misleading, false election information

Idaho state officials have set up a website where people can report election-related items they think are inaccurate or misleading. Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck is looking for suspicious social media posts, from the nuggets that may be spread without malicious intent, where “there’s no grain of truth to it or it can be slightly rooted in some truth and we want to figure out what’s going on there,” he said.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Conservatives face off in Twin Falls state senate race

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Midterm Elections are about a week away, and here in Twin Falls voters will have a choice between two conservative candidates in the District 25 State Senate race, but only one of them is running as a registered Republican. Twin Falls Eastside Baptist Church...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

How rising interest rates are impacting Idaho’s population growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 census data shows Idaho as the second fastest growing state in the United States, behind only Utah. Idaho gained just under 300,000 people - a 17.3% increase. Homes were needing to be built to meet this increased demand. “At the peak period, we...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities

Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and hops, No. 3 in milk and cheese production and total milk cows, No. 4 in dry onions, spring wheat and lentils, and No. 5 in dry edible beans, corn silage and dry edible peas.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

The 208

Watch The 208 for local, original reporting and join the conversation live on Idaho’s most innovative newscast. It’s anything but your average news show.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes

Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise

Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Ban Political Ads On TV?

Election season is at its tipping point in Idaho, and that means a few things:. A metric ton of political signs that won't be cleaned up after the election. It's that third one we're getting fed up with. It's the worst. You sit down to watch your favorite show (In...
IDAHO STATE

