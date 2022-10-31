Read full article on original website
Turkey’s inflation hits 24-year high of 85.5% after rate cuts
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 85.51% in October, official data showed on Thursday, slightly below forecast, after the central bank cut its policy rate despite surging prices. Inflation has surged since last year, when the lira slumped after the central bank began cutting...
Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters. A key focus will...
India calls for enhanced climate ambition beyond $100 billion per year pledge
NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India called on rich countries on Friday to live up to their promise of providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to developing nations and urged them to increase the amount for future years at next week's U.N. climate conference.
Climate change, Russia-Ukraine war hit global wine industry:OIV
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war are squeezing global sales and production in the $300 billion global wine industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic, said the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV). Pau Roca, Director General of the OIV, which comprises 49...
Sri Lanka holds debt restructuring talks with bilateral creditors
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka said it held a productive meeting with its bilateral creditors, which include India and China, on Thursday as the country looks to restructure its debt and carve a path out of its worst financial crisis in decades. Sri Lanka has been gripped by a...
Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense...
EU seeks better alignment with global sustainability rules
LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union sought on Thursday to reassure international companies it would seek to align its sustainability disclosure rules with a global initiative, after warnings from regulators over fragmenting capital markets. The EU is finalising mandatory environment, social and governance (ESG) disclosures for about 50,000 companies...
Lavrov urges United Nations to help ease Russian food exports
(Reuters) – Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine’s grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia’s food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed...
Bolivian civic group threatens national strike as census protests escalate
LA PAZ (Reuters) – A leading civic group in Bolivia threatened to hold a national strike to pressure the government to carry out a census next year, a potential escalation of protests that have already brought the farm hub of Santa Cruz to a near standstill. In recent weeks,...
China to make substantial changes to COVID policy soon- former govt expert
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Substantial changes to China's "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy are set to take place soon, a former Chinese disease control official told a conference hosted by investment bank Citi on Friday, according to a recording of the session heard by Reuters.
Forty countries to unveil methane plans at UN climate summit, US official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Some forty of the 119 countries that pledged last year to slash emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane will unveil their plans to do so at the UN climate summit next week, according to a senior U.S. official. The outlook reflects modest progress on the...
project44 says valued at $2.7 billion after latest funding
(Reuters) – Supply-chain tech firm project44 said on Thursday it has raised $80 million in a new funding round that valued it at $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
China Aviation Supplies to buy 140 Airbus jets worth about $17 billion
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China Aviation Supplies Holding has signed an agreement to buy 140 Airbus planes worth about $17 billion, it said on Friday. The purchase agreement includes 132 of the European planemaker's A320 series planes and eight A350 planes, the company said, adding that the purchase is to meet demand from China's recovering air transport sector.
U.S. may approve F-16 sale to Turkey in two months, Erdogan’s spokesman says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said the process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Turkey was going well and could be completed within a couple of months. Turkey made a request to the United States in October 2021...
G7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected...
